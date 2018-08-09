StayLinked Again Achieves Record Growth, Strengthens Presence in Europe

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation, the leader of innovative terminal emulation solutions for the supply chain industry, once again recorded impressive growth in 2018 with a 44% increase in license revenues and further expansion into the European market.

StayLinked continued to strengthen its presence in EMEA with the hiring of Guido Grefen as Technical Account Manager to take on collaboration with channel partners, device manufacturers, and application providers. The move comes as a response to increased demand for StayLinked products in Europe, where companies are continuing to migrate from legacy Terminal Emulation to the reliability and security of the StayLinked architecture and SmartTE application modernization.

2018: Record Growth

"We're thrilled to have yet another year of record growth," says Dan Hogan, President of StayLinked. "It's a testament to the way we conduct business and a true reflection of the way in which we treat our customers. To have the respect we have earned in the industry met with annual success shows that our mission to provide the marketplace with innovation, value, and honesty, is resonating."

To bolster the European presence, StayLinked relied on the services of André Zimmermann of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, a renowned international law firm with more than 20 offices worldwide.

"The value of having strategic partners around the globe in any capacity is immeasurable," said Gary Brewsaugh, CEO and General Counsel at StayLinked. "The Orrick team ensured that the expansion of our business into the region was carried out quickly, professionally, and with precision. We're excited to be working with them."

StayLinked Innovation

StayLinked's expansion isn't simply into new geographical markets, however. The list of innovative products and features continues to grow. With the imminent release of StayLinked iQ, StayLinked continues to raise the bar for warehouse efficiency and worker productivity.

"It's no longer a secret that StayLinked are the innovation leaders," says Padraig Regan, General Manager for StayLinked EMEA and Director of StayLinked Labs, the research and development division. "We are constantly striving to make our customers' lives better by providing valuable data that warehouse decision-makers can rely and act on. StayLinked iQ is a truly innovative approach to warehouse optimization, and the customer feedback from our Early Adopter Program suggests that this is an industry-changing product."

Justin Griffith, CTO at StayLinked, concurs: "We've been leading innovation in the terminal emulation space for many years and customers continue to take notice. Even though Telnet is almost a half-century old protocol, it continues to facilitate mission-critical transactions in many of the backend systems that businesses require to operate. We're uniquely positioned to help customers quickly bring these entrenched systems into the new world of cutting-edge technology such as hardware automation, location awareness, and IoT sensor integration."

StayLinked: A Timeline

JUL 2003: First commercial build of StayLinked and Client2Host protocol

SEP 2005: StayLinked Becomes the first Symbol PLUS Validated solution

SEP 2007: Manufacturer's Direct Sales Agreement with LXE and Psion

JUL 2009: Regular Expressions (RegEx) for advanced data manipulation (v.9.1)

APR 2010: Screen Recognition and Reformatting for optimizing and automating workflows

SEP 2012: Usage Tracking: First insight into User History for Telnet devices

NOV 2013: Added Graphics over TE Support

OCT 2014: StayLinked Named Honeywell Americas ISV of the Year

APR 2015: Padraig Regan hired to establish StayLinked Labs innovation center and oversee international expansion

JUL 2015: SmartTE released, first unified thin-client Graphics solution for TE

JUN 2016: StayLinked Labs deploys world's first TE-based hardware automation solution

FEB 2017: Released SmartKeyboard, first configurable transparent keyboard for TE

MAR 2017: StayLinked SmartTE incorporates FontAwesome Graphics

SEP 2017: Named one of five global partners for Zebra Savanna Early Adopter Program

JAN 2018: Released SmartTiles, the first of its kind graphical touchscreen navigation for TE

MAY 2018: StayLinked iQ showcases Zebra Savanna integration, StayLinked iQ Beta Program

