StayLinked Proudly Announces 2019 Partners of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StayLinked Corporation, the leader of innovative terminal emulation solutions for the supply chain industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Partner of the Year awards. "As StayLinked continues to grow, we increasingly rely on our valuable partner community to not only extend our reach in a global marketplace, but to offer product expertise and industry-leading support," said Dan Hogan, President of StayLinked. "We congratulate all of our partners of the year on their valuable contributions in 2019, and we look forward to what promises to be another spectacular year."

We are honored to recognize partners in the following categories:

Global Partner of the Year and North American Partner of the Year - SMG3, Schaumburg, Illinois

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3) is an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. SMG3 consults companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. SMG3's focus is to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs.

Latin American Partner of the Year - STG, Peru

Southern Technology Group was founded in 2002 with extensive experience in the market of integration of cutting-edge technologies, has extensive experience in logistics and business processes in various vertical markets, such as retail, industry and Health. STG strives to be leaders in the integration of cutting-edge technologies that allow clients to integrate their business processes in real time, improving operational decision making, implementing flexible and scalable technologies, which reduces costs and improve operational control.

European Partner of the Year - Timewise Systems

Timewise Systems has been delivering integrated systems to the supply chain for more than 20 years and focusing on end-to-end solutions for warehouse and distribution environments. As a long time StayLinked Elite Partner, Timewise (formerly HeaveyRF) has maintained a strong tradition of success with many renowned companies around the globe. They continue to strengthen their approach by having the most StayLinked Certified Engineers of any Elite Partner in the world. With their long history and expertise with Psion, Timewise is uniquely positioned to successfully migrate their customers' Tekterm environments to Android with the StayLinked SmartTEK solution.

Distributor of the Year – ScanSource

ScanSource is a worldwide leader in offering the industry's best AIDC, point-of-sale, communications, physical security and emerging technology solutions. We are committed to providing the value-added services and support that enable our customers to be successful. Their goal is to be a trusted partner to their employees, customers, suppliers, communities and shareholders.

WMS of the Year – HighJump

At HighJump, they're integrating their proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies – from around their company and around the world – to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, HighJump can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve.

StayLinked Certified Engineer of the Year - John Kavanagh, Timewise

As one of the early adopters of the StayLinked Certified Engineer Program, Timewise Systems and John Kavanagh have been key contributors to the fantastic growth of StayLinked in Europe. In addition to his keen technical expertise, John is also an advocate for his customers and is constantly striving to assemble the best products and solutions available. In 2019, John went above and beyond in his efforts with StayLinked customers (and continues to do so in 2020) and we are honored to announce that his efforts have earned him the 2019 StayLinked Certified Engineer of the Year award.

About StayLinked

StayLinked is the proven market leader in Terminal Emulation for the supply chain industry and continues to drive innovation with the most advanced software solutions available for the warehouse. StayLinked enables our customers to easily migrate to state-of-the-art devices, measure and optimize productivity with cutting-edge business intelligence, and interface with ground-breaking technologies in the areas of automation, robotics, augmented reality, and location-based services. For nearly two decades, StayLinked has continued to deliver revolutionary software products with unparalleled customer satisfaction and world-class support to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers around the globe.

