BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayntouch, a global leader in guest-centric cloud hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, today announced an expansion to its existing partnership with EOS Hospitality, a fully integrated hospitality investment firm focusing on upscale urban markets and resort destinations. Stayntouch will now deliver its full cloud PMS solution to Red Jacket Resorts, a group of six family-friendly luxury resorts based in New England.

Stayntouch and EOS Hospitality Expand Partnership to Deliver Flexible & Intuitive Cloud PMS to 6 Red Jacket Resorts Properties

Red Jacket features six properties in Cape Cod and North Conway, boasting over 650+ rooms, suites, and vacation homes, as well as a 40,000 square-foot indoor waterpark. With deep connections to both the beaches of Cape Cod and the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Red Jacket aims to deliver exceptional service and memorable experiences for the entire family. EOS Hospitality chose Stayntouch for Red Jacket Resorts because of its ease-of-use, speed of deployment, and seamless multi-property functionality.

Gaurav B Sharma, Executive Vice President for Revenue & Distribution at EOS Investors said, "We have an efficacious partnership with Stayntouch, and they were our natural choice for Red Jacket Resorts. We needed a cloud-based multi-property PMS that's reliable, easy to operate, has the ability to support mobile check-ins, and can reduce legacy maintenance costs. We also needed a provider that has the bandwidth to implement its platform within 30 days, and with minimal disruption to our business or guest experience. Stayntouch was that provider."

Mr. Sharma elaborated further, "We believe this partnership will also help accelerate ancillary revenue for our resorts by engaging guests early for upsells and exclusive add-on options."

Michael Helfin, Chief Revenue Officer at Stayntouch, replied, "We are honored that EOS has chosen to expand their partnership with Stayntouch to include Red Jacket Resorts. We believe that technology's primary purpose should be to unburden hospitality for hotel operators, staff and guests. We're proud that our easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy, and easy-to-scale PMS is helping Red Jacket provide exceptional service to their guests."

About EOS Investors

EOS is a fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact [email protected].

About Stayntouch

Stayntouch provides a full cloud and mobile hotel property management system (PMS) and over 1100+ integrations, enabling hotels to raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately captivate their guests. Backed by a team of professionals with deep roots in the hospitality industry, stayntouch is a trusted partner to many forward-thinking hotels and resorts, including the TWA Hotel, First Hotels, Conscious Hotels, Margaritaville, Valencia Hotel Group, and Modus Hotels. Stayntouch is also a preferred PMS partner to some of the leading independent hotel collections around the world including; Design Hotels, an Independent Marriott Brand, and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection.

SOURCE Stayntouch