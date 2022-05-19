Staypineapple Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

"We are incredibly thankful to be recognized by our amazing guests through their reviews," said Dina Belon-Sayre, Vice President of Operations and Real Estate Assets for Staypineapple. "It is a testament to our talented team that inspire out-of-the-ordinary experiences at our hotels."

Each Staypineapple hotel is outfitted with colorful, stylish decor, and one-of-a-kind ambiance. Fun and unique amenities include The Naked Experience with cloud-like European-style individual duvets, big thirsty towels, and cozy robes. Afternoon Delights of freshly brewed coffee and pineapple treats are available to guests during their visits. Staypineapple also welcomes dogs with open paws and treats at all of its 10 properties.

About Staypineapple

Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out-of-the-ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, Wash. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Staypineapple.com or call (866) 866-7977. Follow Staypineapple on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

