STC Announces Appointment of James R. Callan as Chief Executive Officer

ST. ALBANS, Vt., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Superior Technical Ceramics ("STC" or the "Company"), a middle-market leader in advanced ceramics and portfolio company of Artemis, the Boston-based Industrial Tech firm, announced today that James R. Callan has been appointed President and CEO, effective April 19th, 2021. Mr. Callan brings more than 30 years of proven advanced manufacturing leadership to STC.

Mr. Callan's appointment marks another milestone for STC, which recently announced the bolt-on acquisition of IJ Research, a specialty ceramic bonding and sealing player based in Irvine, California. Since its founding over a century ago, STC has long been recognized as an innovator in advanced ceramic technologies. Since partnering with Artemis in late 2018, the Company has moved to bolster that leadership position – accelerating new material innovations, building out its technical sales and engineering organizations, adding new process capabilities, and focusing its technical partnership model on the most demanding OEM customers and applications in aerospace, defense, analytical instrumentation, and semiconductor.

A respected leader throughout the Industrial Technology space, Mr. Callan brings to STC a demonstrated track record of leading teams and companies through similar transformations – including stints at Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, A.M. Castle & Company, and The Timken Company. Over 30 years and multiple companies, James executed on a broad swath of leadership mandates, from clear-eyed strategic planning to overseeing operational transformations to integrating add-on acquisitions for full value realization, both organic and inorganic.

According to James Ward, Chair of the STC Board and Partner at Artemis, Mr. Callan did so by first focusing on building world-class teams and customer-obsessed, can do, cultures: "As the next CEO of STC, James's track record and qualifications speak for themselves. However, it is James's abiding sense of mission, team, courage, and accountability that made him the perfect fit to lead STC into its exciting next chapter of growth and innovation. Artemis and the STC Board are thrilled to welcome James to STC and are equally thrilled to provide STC – and its remarkable team, customers, and strategic partners – a leader of James's quality and conviction. It's a natural fit and an exciting future for STC."

Mr. Callan holds an MBA in International Business from University of Dallas Graduate School, a BBA in Marketing and Business Management from Northwood University, and completed an executive program at UVA Darden School of Business. He is fluent in English as well as conversational in Spanish and Mandarin Chinese having spent time leading teams in Mexico and Singapore.

About STC:

Leveraging over one hundred and twenty years of expertise, STC delivers unique technical ceramic solutions to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, analytical instrumentation, energy, oil and gas, semiconductor, and more. The firm hosts over 135,000 square feet of manufacturing space in northern Vermont, and has earned numerous certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certificates, along with ITAR registration, and REACH and RoHS compliance. The firm provides innovative, customer-centric solutions to the world's most discerning and exacting manufacturers. For more information on Superior Technical Ceramics, please visit: www.ceramics.net

