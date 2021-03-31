STChealth and The Immunization Ambassadors Launch #CancelCovid Campaign to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

"We understand that people have concerns about the vaccines (read this Q&A with experts for more information about how to combat vaccine hesitancy), but it is our collective responsibility to support Public Health in the rollout and administration of the COVID vaccine." said Co-Founder of the Immunization Ambassador group, Michelle Bonjour.

According to STChealth Epidemiologist Dr. Kyle Freese, COVID-19 vaccines are the strongest Public Health intervention tool we have at our disposal. Want to feel safe eating at your favorite restaurant with friends and family? Want to work up a sweat at the gym or your favorite exercise studio? Or maybe you just want to be free of the stress and anxiety that comes with living through a worldwide pandemic. COVID vaccines are the FASTEST and EASIEST path forward.

Join the movement and encourage friends/family/neighbors/co-workers to #CancelCovid by getting a vaccine.

About STChealth

As key members of the immunization ecosystem, STChealth has spent 32 years developing public health immunization systems used across the U.S. and internationally. And now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, STChealth is being called to action to enable consumer-facing digital test results and immunity status, increase data exchange connections to prepare for vaccine distribution and administration, arm our pharmacy network with the tools for lab reporting and case management, and assist providers, employers, pharmacies and Public Health with analytics to support decision making. STChealth's National Immunization Data Exchange Network processes over 1 million immunization events daily, delivering valuable decision support and ultimately resulting in closing immunization gaps in care.

Press Contact:

Dylan Ortega

480-745-8500

www.stchealth.com

SOURCE STChealth