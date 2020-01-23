Steak-umm® Co-Sponsoring the Kick Hunger Challenge

READING, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steak-umm®, a family-owned food company celebrating 60 years in business and based in Reading, Pennsylvania, is proud to sponsor the "Kick Hunger Challenge." The events will feature chef-inspired recipe samples, current and former professional football players and a fundraising drive to help end hunger. This fundraiser encourages consumers to support local food banks by selecting their favorite team on the donation page.

Steak-umm® is honored to have their delicious, 100% Beef Sliced Steaks featured in Celebrity Chef recipes during the events! You can find an event near you by visiting the "Kick Hunger Challenge" website: https://kickhungerevents.com.

Joey Piazza, Director of Marketing for Quaker Maid Meats, Steak-umm's parent company said, "We recognize the importance food banks have across the country and the impact that hunger has on our country's youth. With a partnership like this, we are able to maximize our contribution and have a broader impact. Since we pride ourselves on family and feeding people it makes sense."

To find out more about making donations directly to the Kick Hunger Challenge, visit https://kickhungerevents.com.

About Steak-umm®:

Located in Reading, PA, Steak-umm® has been making delicious sliced beef and chicken steaks since 1975, and is the best-known, best-selling frozen sliced steak brand in the country. For more information, visit https://steakumm.com.

About Quaker Maid Meats:

Since 1960, Reading, PA-based Quaker Maid Meats has been a family-owned-and-operated company dedicated to quality frozen meat products offered at a fair and reasonable price. For more information, visit www.quakermaidmeats.com.

