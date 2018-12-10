Stealth BioTherapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics ( Stealth ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing 12 ordinary shares of Stealth, at an initial public offering price of $12.00 per ADS. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Stealth, are expected to be $78.0 million.

In addition, Stealth has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions.

The offering is expected to close on February 20, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Stealth's ADSs have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to begin trading on February 15, 2019 under the ticker symbol "MITO."

Jefferies LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C. and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Nomura Securities International, Inc. is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 14, 2019. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10055 or by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by e-mail at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases, collectively known as primary mitochondrial diseases, and are also involved in many common age-related diseases. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. We are studying elamipretide in the following primary mitochondrial diseases: primary mitochondrial myopathy, Barth syndrome and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are also studying elamipretide in dry age-related macular degeneration. Our other pipeline candidates include SBT-20, which we are evaluating for rare peripheral neuropathies, and SBT-272, which we are evaluating for rare neurodegenerative disease indications. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondrial-targeted compounds, which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as scaffolds to deliver other compounds to mitochondria. Our mission is to be the leader in mitochondrial medicine, and we have assembled a highly experienced management team, board of directors and group of scientific advisors to help us achieve this mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the closing of the offering. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes" and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on Stealth's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Stealth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form F-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption "Risk Factors."

