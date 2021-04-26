Stealth BioTherapeutics CEO to Give Keynote Presentation at Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development Summit

BOSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, CEO, will give the keynote presentation at the Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development Digital Summit on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. In addition, Stealth will be presenting an abstract demonstrating the power of longitudinal natural history data in ultra-rare diseases in evaluating and validating clinical trial outcomes. The presentations will be available to conference attendees via the conference website.

Reenie McCarthy's keynote presentation is titled, "Mitochondria: How the Relic from Biology Class Could be a Powerhouse for Biotech Innovation." The presentation will focus on the rapidly growing field of mitochondrial medicine, its potential for both rare genetic diseases and common diseases of aging, diverse approaches to targeting the mitochondria, challenges and learnings over the past two decades of mitochondrial targeted development, and potential platform approaches to address metabolic cardiomyopathies, ophthalmic and neurological disorders and other diseases of mitochondrial dysfunction. For more information about the event please visit: www.mitochondria-targets.com

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the heart, the eye, and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare metabolic cardiomyopathies, such as Barth, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Friedreich's ataxia, rare mitochondrial diseases entailing nuclear DNA mutations, as well as ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, and our new series of small molecules, SBT-550, for rare neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations

Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200

[email protected]

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.stealthbt.com

