Stealth BioTherapeutics to Host Virtual Event on the Potential of Elamipretide in Treatment of Geographic Atrophy in Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

BOSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq:MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced it will host a virtual R&D event on the Company's lead candidate, elamipretide, for potential treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) on Thursday, March 24th at 9:00 am ET.

In addition to a brief overview of the development opportunities within the Stealth's pipeline, the event will feature renowned experts in the field presenting on elamipretide as a potential therapeutic option for patients with AMD with GA as well as a Q&A panel. Guest speakers participating in the event include:

Lucian Del Priore, MD, PhD, Robert R. Young Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science; Robert R. Young Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Yale University School of Medicine; Chief of Ophthalmology, Yale New Haven Hospital

David S. Boyer, MD, Sr. Partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group; Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, USC/Keck School of Medicine

Mark Fields, MPH, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Yale School of Medicine

To register, please click here.

The presentation will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be accessible after the event through the Stealth BioTherapeutics website: www.stealthbt.com.

About Geographic Atrophy

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness. GA lesions affect the central portion of the retina, known as the macula, which is responsible for central vision. GA is progressive and irreversible, leading to central visual impairment and permanent loss of vision. Based on published studies, more than five million people have GA globally including an estimated two million people in the United States. There are currently no approved treatments for GA.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the eye, the neuromuscular system, the heart and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration, rare neuromuscular disorders, such as primary mitochondrial myopathy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and rare cardiomyopathies, such as Barth syndrome. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, for rare neurological disease indications, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia, following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations

Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200

[email protected]

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.