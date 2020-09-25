Stealth Fighter F-117 Arrives at Palm Springs Air Museum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 3, 2020 a Stealth Fighter F-117 arrives at the Palm Springs Air Museum, where it will be welcomed into the permanent collection. The Stealth Fighter F-117 Exclusive Arrival Party takes place on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 17:00 hours (5 PM). Limited availability tickets are $117 each, and includes boxed appetizers, beverage, meet and greet with a F-117 pilot, and commemorative T-shirt. The F-117 will be welcomed with a formal military retirement ceremony, including water arch. This will be the only chance to see this aircraft for many months. It goes into restoration and will not be seen for at least a year. Tickets may be purchased online at PSAirMuseum.org/f117arrival/

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 60 vintage aircraft from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War contained in 86,000 square feet of open hangars and on the tarmac. Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangars. Hours are 10 to 5. Admission rates range from $11.50 to $18.50. Kids 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission. Discounts for seniors and teenagers. Active military and immediate family are free with ID. For more info, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.

