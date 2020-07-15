StealthPath Zero Trust Solution Wins IBM "Think Build Grow' Competition

"It is an honor to be selected," says StealthPath President Russ Berkoff. "The recognition is a credit both to our technical team and to the breakthroughs we've achieved in making the cybersecurity ideal of Zero Trust into a real-world solution." The rigorous, "never trust/always verify" tenets of Zero Trust Architectures (ZTA) have been in the market for nearly a decade. Proposed by Forrester Research and codified in NIST 801-207 (Draft), the approach has been more marketing sizzle than a practical solution. StealthPath's insight is that while eliminating persistent trust is currently almost impossible for the practically infinite interactions of business systems, it is achievable in the more constrained functionality of small, single-purposed devices that comprise operational technologies and the Internet of things. These devices often lack the onboard memory for traditional security controls. But their connectivity opens potential cyberattack vectors into linked networks, including connected personal devices, support systems, other internal devices, and enterprise networks. These are the fastest-growing areas in digital transformation and the most vulnerable to cyber penetration.

Based on a proprietary Zero Trust Capability Framework. The ZConsole family of products addresses this vulnerability, leveraging enhanced Artificial Intelligence from IBM Watson Analytics would establish a Zero Trust environment at the device level. Every connection, device, and message payload are monitored for both identity confirmation based on the behavioral expectations defined and exhibited. Each channel of communication becomes an encrypted VPN with multifactor identification based on its encryption key and its behavior.

Potential threats are prevented, but should they still enter the system they are shut down at the first evidence of a shift in expected or learned normal behavior- before they can compromise safety or system integrity.

