STEAM Non-Profit Assists Parents and Teachers with New Girl's Activity Book for At-Home Learning

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abingdon Foundation ( www.abingdonfoundation.org ), a non-profit 501 (c) (3) whose mission is to promote the female pursuit of non-traditional industries in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) through scholarships, networking, online resources, and building a community, has recognized the transformation of education over the past year and the challenges of learning in the home for both teachers, parents, and students.

Brilliant Activity Book available now on Amazon

Listening to the national call for assistance in educational tools that parents and teachers can use to help students have fun while learning, the Foundation went to work to build a NEW kind of teaching tool. Founded by Abingdon Mullin, Abingdon Foundation has at its heart, a passion to introduce girls and women to the "wonderful world of STEAM" and show them how it is incorporated into their lives and futures. "Every person on earth is surrounded by some aspect of STEAM - from our first toy we get as a baby to last cell phone, automobile, and computer we interact with as an adult."

Released through Amazon's KDP program, Brilliant is the first in a series of activity books the Foundation is releasing in 2021 written for girls and women. The book contains 50 games, puzzles, trivia pages, and more designed to spark interest in STEM while being informative and educational while providing entertainment. Activities in the book can be done alone or in collaboration with others. Games are of varying levels of difficulty so there's something for everyone from coloring pages to more difficult level trivia games.

"We wanted to serve the community in a way that hasn't been done before," says Deanna Morris-Stacey, Director of Education for the Foundation. "This activity book is open to all ages and backgrounds and presents learning opportunities with a backdrop of supporting women and focus on inclusivity." All proceeds from the book sales will go to the Foundation to help further their mission of education. Due to popular demand during the pre-launch, Abingdon Foundation is already working on releasing the second volume of the activity book earlier than originally planned.

About: Abingdon Foundation ( www.abingdonfoundation.org ) is a Nevada certified 501 (c) (3) non-profit based out of Downtown Las Vegas. The Foundation believes the time is right for women everywhere to evolve their passions into their own unique expressions of careers and lifestyles unrestricted by traditions, glass ceilings or any other limitations. The Abingdon Foundation strives to influence, encourage and embolden women in their pursuits of extraordinary lives through scholarships, community outreach and networking opportunities.

Abingdon Foundation was created in 2017 on the 10 Year Anniversary of The Abingdon Co., a watch manufacturer and direct-to-consumer retailer of women's technical performance watches. The mission of the Abingdon Foundation is to empower and accelerate the female pursuit of more than just STEAM fields, either recreationally or professionally through conversation, education, outreach, sponsorship, and networking.

