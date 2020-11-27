Steampunk Hires Crawford-Jones To Lead Its Department of Justice Sector Business

"We are all about focused growth and solving our clients' toughest challenges; and Tasha is here to help us continue to do just that," said Kate Abrey, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Steampunk's DHS and Justice & Legislative portfolio. "Tasha brings unique skills, deep knowledge, and diversity of thought to drive growth and achieve impactful results for our clients," added Abrey.

Tasha brings over 20 years of business and technology experience focused on a wide range of data, management, intelligence, and technical competencies to improve decision making and turn around troubled initiatives in the Federal and Defense markets. Tasha has held a variety of roles of escalating authority with SAIC, Northrop Grumman, Harris Corporation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Information Innovators Inc. As a result of her diverse experience as a U.S. Navy veteran, federal contractor and government civilian, she has a unique working knowledge of driving mission focused results for her government clients. Tasha received her bachelor's degree in Information Technology Systems from American InterContinental University and an MBA from New York Institute of Technology.

"Her leadership will result in new relationships, new opportunities and new work across our portfolio, added Kate Abrey. "I look forward to setting the pace as industry leaders together and delivering client delight in the years to come."

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected] | 571.344.5538

www.steampunk.com | @Steampunk_inc

SOURCE Steampunk

Related Links

http://www.steampunk.com

