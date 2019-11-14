Steampunk Hires Geoff Vaughan to Lead Operations for its Federal Civilian Sector

"Geoff brings 20 years of experience in diverse consulting roles leading client-centered delivery in Federal Civilian Services, Non-Profit, Aerospace/Defense, Communications/High-Tech, DoD, and Intel," said Steampunk EVP and GM, Emerging Markets Kate Abrey. "As our VP of Operations for Federal Civilian, Geoff will lead the operational activities of the sector, ensuring close alignment across the Program Managers and focusing on operational excellence at scale as we continue to grow as an organization."

Geoff most recently served as Managing Director, Client Portfolio and Salesforce Delivery Lead with Dupont Circle Solutions where he managed a large percentage of the company's strategic customers responsible for relationships, new business development, delivery, and P&L. Previous to Dupont Circle Solutions, he spent time with both Deloitte Technology Consulting as the Senior Manager, SAP and Digital Platform Lead for the US Navy, and TeraThink as the Director, US Department of Agriculture Program Manager and Client Account Lead. Prior to that, Geoff spent the majority of his career growth with Accenture Management Consulting in various Senior Manager roles focused on Federal (USDA and DoD), State, and Local enterprise clients as a technology advisor driving delivery for Agile, Cloud (AWS), Salesforce, MuleSoft, ServiceNow, Pega, SAP, AI, RPA, and more.

Geoff received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Information Technology with a concentration in e-Business from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

"We are extremely pleased to have Geoff join our team" added Abrey. "He's a proven, results-based, leader whose experience and contributions will have a direct positive impact on our Federal Civilian sector client relationships, employees, and business growth!"

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

