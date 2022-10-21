Stearic Acid Market to grow by USD 553.66 Mn by 2026, Increasing industrial growth in APAC, North America, and MEA to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stearic acid market size is expected to increase by USD 553.66 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.57%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 40% of the market growth originates from APAC with a Y-O-Y growth of 5.45% during the forecasted period.

Stearic Acid Market: Driver Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stearic Acid Market 2022-2026

One of the factors propelling the growth of the stearic acid market is the industrial expansion in APAC, North America, and MEA. The leading factors that drive vendors to develop and start new industries in these regions are the rising spending power of the middle-class inhabitants, the abundance of labor, and other elements in these regions. Government-led industrialization projects, rapid globalization, and other factors are among those factors that accelerated quick industrialization in these areas. Stearic acid is in high demand due to rapid industrialization, which is used in processes like the making of cosmetics and rubber. During the projection period, these factors will fuel market expansion. Request Free Sample Report.

Stearic Acid Market: Challenge Analysis

One of the major problems impeding the growth of the stearic acid industry is the volatility in raw material prices. Depending on the application, many end users demand a particular stearic acid color. The degree of impurity is indicated by fluctuations in the acid's color, and manufacturing stearic acid with a high level of purity is expensive. The extraction of stearic acid from fat via biosynthetic methods, such as seeding and pressing, is expensive. This raises the price of stearic acid during production. Furthermore, stearic acid is made synthetically from crude oil, subject to global price variations. These elements pose a threat to market expansion. Buy Sample Report.

Stearic Acid Market: Segment Analysis by Application

The personal care segment is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57%. In addition to being often used as an ingredient, stearic acid is combined with other acids to create creams, powders, and pastes. It gives cosmetics and personal care products hardness, flexibility, binding, and improved shelf life. The skin is softened and soothed by the emulsifying, stabilizing, and thickening properties of stearic acid.

During the projected period, the personal care ingredients are expected to rise rapidly at a CAGR of nearly 6%. This is explained by shifting demographics, the availability of various products, rapid urbanization, and rising demand from APAC, Latin America, and Middle Eastern nations. In addition, the rise in disposable income is also a significant factor driving the personal care segment, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the stearic acid market. Download Free Sample Report.

Stearic Acid Market: Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3F Industries Ltd.

BASF SE

Cayman Chemical Co.

ChemCeed LLC

Croda International Plc

Emery Oleochemicals LLC

Godrej Industries Ltd.

IOI Corp. Berhad

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Kao Corp

KLK Oleo

Stearic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $553.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3F Industries Ltd., BASF SE, Cayman Chemical Co., ChemCeed LLC, Croda International Plc, Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Godrej Industries Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Jarchem Industries Inc., Kao Corp, KLK Oleo, NIMIR INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS LTD., Nissan Chemical America Corp., Oleon NV, Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, Stepan Co., TAIKO KIKAI INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd, The Procter and Gamble Co., VVF Group, and Wilmar International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

