Steel Building Market in MEA: 9.55% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Top Key Players of Steel Building Market in MEA Covered as:

Moreover, the market in MEA is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Steel Building Market Split in MEA by Product

PEB



HRSS

The steel building market share growth in MEA by the PEB segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the demand for PEB for single-story or low-rise multi-story industrial and commercial facilities as construction of a PEB involves lesser time and expense than a conventional concrete or steel building.

Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects:

What was the size of the global steel building in MEA industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global steel building in MEA industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global steel building in MEA industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global steel building market in MEA?

One of the key factors driving the steel building market growth in MEA is the advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings as they fulfill the demands of modern infrastructure. The construction industry is constantly advancing in terms of technology, owing to the rising demand for cost-effective, innovative, and fast-paced construction activities. PEBs are made of high-quality steel that can be recycled and reused, which makes these structures eco-friendly. These metal structures are easy to install, and the construction cost of these buildings is around 30%-40% lower than that of traditional buildings as PEBs require only welding and finishing of the prefabricated components. Thus, the construction cost of PEBs is around 25%-30% less than that of traditional buildings, which makes them cost-effective. These advantages are expected to increase the adoption of PEBs, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Refine your business plan & growth

Get a Holistic View of the Market

One of the key challenges to the steel building market growth in MEA is the low awareness and limited design flexibility in the residential sector. Unlike concrete buildings, steel buildings as residential houses and apartments do not need a foundation. However, low awareness among builders and buyers about the benefits of steel buildings in the residential sector and the high importance given to aesthetics during the construction of residential buildings is limiting the market growth. In addition, concrete buildings offer high flexibility for ad hoc changes during the construction period, unlike steel buildings. Thus, the demand for steel buildings from the residential sector is limited to affordable and remote location housing, though multi-story residential buildings usually require HRSS for the erection of steel structures for placing utilities such as HVAC systems and storage tanks. Such factors are expected to challenge the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Steel Building Market in MEA Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 476.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.55 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Middle East at 77% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries, Astra Industrial Group, Building System Integration Ltd., Mabani Steel LLC, Salam International Investment Ltd., Tamimi Group, Vibgyor International FZ LLC, Wsteel Structures Ltd., Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

PEB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

HRSS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries

Astra Industrial Group

Building System Integration Ltd.

Mabani Steel LLC

Salam International Investment Ltd.

Tamimi Group

Vibgyor International FZ LLC

Wsteel Structures Ltd.

Yusuf A. Alghanim and Sons WLL

and Sons WLL Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

