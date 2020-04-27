Steel Dynamics Announces a Change of Location for the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that it has changed the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting due to considerations surrounding the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and Indiana state guidelines. The Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting in a separate conference center at its Corporate Office located at 7575 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804. The date and time remain unchanged at May 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Steel Dynamics will make available an audio recording of the business portion of the 2020 Annual Meeting, which will be posted the following day on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com, under the heading "Investors." This notice should be read in conjunction with the Steel Dynamics Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, dated March 24, 2020, and other than the change of location, no other changes have been made to the Proxy Statement.

