Steel Dynamics Congratulates Glenn A. Pushis for Receiving the 2020 AIME Honorary Member Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today congratulated Glenn A. Pushis for receiving the "Honorary Member" award by The American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers (AIME), which is one of the highest AIME honors that can be bestowed on an individual. This award was in recognition of Mr. Pushis' exemplary service to the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST), a member society of AIME. Mr. Pushis is a past president of the AIST and a member for over 20 years. He has lent his passion, leadership, and expertise throughout the AIST organization, and has been a strong advocate for the next generation of engineers and steelmakers. Mr. Pushis is currently the company's Senior Vice President of Special Projects, responsible for the successful design and construction of the company's new transformational Southwest-Sinton Flat Roll Steel Division. He has been with Steel Dynamics since 1994, holding numerous operational and leadership positions.

"This is a well-deserved recognition of Glenn's contribution to the steelmaking industry and our future engineers," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Glenn embraces continuous improvement and innovation. Glenn has been a part of the Steel Dynamics family and growth since our foundation, and we are incredibly proud of him and this peer recognition regarding his industry contributions. He is currently overseeing our single-largest capital investment with the construction of our Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill, and he and the team are executing incredibly well. Congratulations Glenn."

The AIME was founded in 1871 and was one of the first national engineering societies established in the United States. The AIME has four member societies, representing nearly 200,000 professionals and students worldwide, including members of the AIST, Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SME), and the Minerals, Metals, and Materials Society (TMS). AIME's vision is to honor the legacy of its member societies through its partnership.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

