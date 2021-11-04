Steel Dynamics Named One of World's Best Employers by Forbes

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the World's Best Employers for 2021. Steel Dynamics was the only U.S. steel producer receiving this designation and one of only 236 U.S.-based businesses to make the 2021 list, which is comprised of 750 global companies.

"We are especially honored by this recognition," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Above all, we value the dedicated people whose drive, innovation, and commitment have helped successfully grow our company and serve our customers. Our teams are the foundation and driver of our success. Their passion compels us to the highest standard of excellence, and their health and safety is our number one value. I thank each of them for their dedication to each other, our customers, and our communities."

Methodology

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers for 2021 based on independent surveys of roughly 150,000 employees in more than 55 countries working around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers on aspects such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture and benefits. The 750 companies that received the highest total scores made the final list. Forbes 2021 World's Best Employers list and details on the selection methodology are available at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/#cf3a7c21e0ca.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.