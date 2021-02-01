Steel Dynamics Named One of World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the 2021 World's Most Admired Companies. Steel Dynamics ranked No. 1 within the metals industry.

"We are honored by this recognition," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our recognition is testimony to the extraordinary passion and spirit of excellence exhibited by our teams. It is their drive, innovation, and dedication to each other that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance. I thank each of them, and remind them, that their health and safety is our number one value and first priority."

According to Fortune, the World's Most Admired Companies annual list is a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies. FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies are determined by a survey that evaluates corporate reputation based on nine key attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and or services, and global competitiveness. Executives, directors and analysts identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list and details on the selection methodology are available at: https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/2021/.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.steeldynamics.com

