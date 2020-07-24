Steel Dynamics Recognized as the 2020 Global Steel Producer of the Year at the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced that Steel Dynamics, Inc. was recognized as the "2020 Global Steel Producer of the Year" on Thursday, July 23, 2020, during the Fastmarkets Global Awards for Steel Excellence ceremony.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this award," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "First and foremost, my heartfelt thanks to our entire Steel Dynamics team for the passion, innovation, and dedication to excellence. More importantly, thank you for your dedication to safety for yourselves, your families, and your teammates. We also thank all of those that contributed to our success — our loyal customers, vendors, communities, and shareholders. The entire Steel Dynamics team achieved an outstanding performance during 2019, and we are continuing to safely achieve best-in-class performance during the unchartered environment of 2020."

Finalists were selected by two judges from the Fastmarkets editorial team, and those entries were scored by steel industry veterans who serve as judges to select the winners.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

