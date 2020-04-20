Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced first quarter 2020 financial results. The company reported first quarter 2020 net sales of $2.6 billion and net income of $187 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. Comparatively, prior year first quarter net sales were $2.8 billion, with net income of $204 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Sequential fourth quarter 2019 net sales were $2.4 billion, with net income of $121 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, which included refinancing costs of $0.01 per diluted share and lower earnings of approximately $0.05 per diluted share associated with planned maintenance outages at the company's two flat roll steel mills.

"The team delivered a strong first quarter 2020 performance in a challenging operating and market environment," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Solid underlying steel demand during the first quarter combined with our value-added product capabilities, allowed us to achieve record quarterly steel shipments. Our first quarter 2020 consolidated operating income was $274 million with adjusted EBITDA of $356 million.

"Protecting the health and wellbeing of our teams is at the core of our company," continued Millett. "We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have implemented numerous additional practices throughout our organization to protect each of us. I want to thank our more than 8,400 team members for remaining steadfast and passionate. We continue to operate safely with a spirit of excellence, and I am incredibly proud to work alongside each one during this unprecedented time. Our commitment is to the health and safety of our people, our families, and our communities, while serving our customers. This commitment is supported by the strength of our capital foundation and unmatched cash flow generation capability that exists in both strong and weak demand environments."

First Quarter 2020 Comments

First quarter 2020 operating income for the company's steel operations was $293 million, or 45 percent higher than sequential fourth quarter results, as record quarterly steel shipments more than offset metal spread compression. With strong demand, volume increased across the steel platform for both flat roll and long products. The first quarter 2020 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $10 sequentially to $774 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $24 sequentially to $267 per ton.

As a result of higher ferrous and nonferrous selling values and shipments, first quarter 2020 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $8 million, compared to a loss of $5 million in the sequential fourth quarter. Monthly ferrous prime scrap indices increased approximately $30 per gross ton during the first quarter.

First quarter 2020 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations remained strong at $29 million, lower than near-record sequential fourth quarter results of $33 million, due primarily to seasonally lower shipments. The steel fabrication platform's order backlog is strong, over 15 percent higher than a year ago.

In the first quarter 2020, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $211 million and maintained strong liquidity of over $2.6 billion. The company repurchased $107 million of its common stock during the first quarter of 2020.

Outlook

"We entered this crisis in a position of strength with ample cash and available liquidity," stated Millett. "Our differentiated business model and performance-driven culture has proven our ability to generate strong cash flow during challenging times such as these. Entering 2020, we had available cash of over $1.6 billion in anticipation of the estimated capital investment requirements related to the construction of our new state-of-the art, electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill. We remain excited about this strategic project, and the associated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification. This facility is designed to have product size and quality capabilities beyond that of existing EAF flat roll steel producers, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition. We have targeted regional markets and expect to displace imports. This facility is located and designed to have a meaningful competitive advantage in these regions. The team received the required environmental permitting to allow for full construction in January 2020, and our plan to commence operations mid-year 2021 currently remains unchanged.

"It is still too early to determine the full scope of the negative impact COVID-19 will cause to global economies and the related impact to domestic steel demand," continued Millett. "At this time, domestic steel orders related to certain sectors have slowed considerably due to the temporary closures of numerous steel consuming businesses. In particular, the temporary closure of domestic automotive production and its related supply chain, as well as weakness in the energy sector, have reduced flat roll steel demand. Conversely, construction is the largest single domestic steel consuming sector and while some projects have been disrupted or postponed, at this time the sector still remains intact. Our steel order activity from construction customers, as well as our strong steel fabrication order backlog supports this sentiment. When states begin to "re-open" across our Nation, we believe steel demand will likely respond quickly based on current customer buying patterns and already low steel inventories throughout the supply chain.

"The coming weeks will be an incredibly challenging period for our teams and their families, our customers, and our Nation — but we will meet this challenge together and prevail," concluded Millett.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions, including those derived from the COVID-19 crisis; (2) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (3) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, energy, and other steel-consuming industries; (4) fluctuations in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, zinc, graphite electrodes, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (5) the impact of domestic and foreign imports, including trade policy, restrictions, or agreements; (6) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new, acquired or planned businesses or assets; (7) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (8) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended

Three Months

March 31,

Ended

2020

2019

December 31, 2019

















Net sales $ 2,575,100

$ 2,817,435

$ 2,350,196 Costs of goods sold

2,159,871



2,383,865



2,033,787 Gross profit

415,229



433,570



316,409

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

112,898



111,038



111,968 Profit sharing

21,454



23,677



13,633 Amortization of intangible assets

7,191



7,013



8,847 Operating income

273,686



291,842



181,961

















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

28,019



31,122



32,322 Other income, net

(2,589)



(6,343)



(424) Income before income taxes

248,256



267,063



150,063

















Income tax expense

57,420



62,236



26,344 Net income

190,836



204,827



123,719 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3,496)



(499)



(2,294) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. $ 187,340

$ 204,328

$ 121,425



































Basic earnings per share attributable to















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders $ 0.88

$ 0.91

$ 0.56

















Weighted average common shares outstanding

213,254



224,058



215,119

















Diluted earnings per share attributable to















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the















effect of assumed conversions when dilutive $ 0.88

$ 0.91

$ 0.56

















Weighted average common shares















and share equivalents outstanding

214,024



224,962



216,402



































Dividends declared per share $ 0.2500

$ 0.2400

$ 0.2400

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)















March 31,



December 31, Assets 2020



2019

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 1,235,478



$ 1,381,460 Short-term investments

219,193





262,174 Accounts receivable, net

998,408





844,336 Inventories

1,644,538





1,689,043 Other current assets

45,351





76,012 Total current assets

4,142,968





4,253,025













Property, plant and equipment, net

3,327,605





3,135,886













Intangible assets, net

320,711





327,901













Goodwill

452,068





452,915













Other assets

101,571





106,038 Total assets $ 8,344,923



$ 8,275,765 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 612,160



$ 513,344 Income taxes payable

17,806





2,014 Accrued expenses

331,648





401,984 Current maturities of long-term debt

70,106





89,356 Total current liabilities

1,031,720





1,006,698













Long-term debt

2,646,012





2,644,988













Deferred income taxes

489,248





484,169













Other liabilities

72,004





75,055 Total liabilities

4,238,984





4,210,910













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

151,014





143,614













Equity











Common stock

646





646 Treasury stock, at cost

(1,624,808)





(1,525,113) Additional paid-in capital

1,183,776





1,181,012 Retained earnings

4,553,882





4,419,296 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

30





(7) Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

4,113,526





4,075,834 Noncontrolling interests

(158,601)





(154,593) Total equity

3,954,925





3,921,241 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,344,923



$ 8,275,765

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)















Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019











Operating activities:









Net income $ 190,836

$ 204,827











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by









operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

80,259



80,174 Equity-based compensation

17,844



15,308 Deferred income taxes

5,927



12,091 Other adjustments

(264)



728 Changes in certain assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(154,072)



(61,062) Inventories

44,505



39,469 Other assets

(1,541)



301 Accounts payable

51,596



3,206 Income taxes receivable/payable

52,385



49,850 Accrued expenses

(76,194)



(163,339) Net cash provided by operating activities

211,281



181,553











Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(217,535)



(54,436) Purchases of short-term investments

(149,359)



(49,677) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

192,340



104,737 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

-



(93,412) Other investing activities

518



364 Net cash used in investing activities

(174,036)



(92,424)











Financing activities:









Issuance of current and long-term debt

216,261



121,234 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(235,757)



(115,271) Dividends paid

(51,481)



(42,239) Purchase of treasury stock

(106,529)



(84,308) Other financing activities

(6,152)



(5,720) Net cash used in financing activities

(183,658)



(126,304)











Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(146,413)



(37,175) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,387,397



834,423 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,240,984

$ 797,248























Supplemental disclosure information:









Cash paid for interest $ 8,785

$ 8,606 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 518

$ 1,839

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)



























First Quarter













2020



2019



4Q 2019 External Net Sales



















Steel



$ 1,941,706

$ 2,124,570

$ 1,771,398 Fabrication





220,936



228,480



246,173 Metals Recycling





291,856



351,137



242,862 Other





120,602



113,248



110,058 Consolidated Net Sales



$ 2,575,100

$ 2,817,435

$ 2,370,491 Operating Income



















Steel



$ 292,746

$ 312,437

$ 201,266 Fabrication





29,204



20,663



32,573 Metals Recycling





8,326



19,958



(5,251) Operations





330,276



353,058



228,588





















Non-cash amortization of intangible assets





(7,191)



(7,013)



(8,847) Profit sharing expense





(21,454)



(23,677)



(13,633) Non-segment operations





(27,945)



(30,526)



(24,147) Consolidated Operating Income



$ 273,686

$ 291,842

$ 181,961 Adjusted EBITDA



















Net income



$ 190,836

$ 204,827

$ 123,719 Income taxes





57,420



62,236



26,344 Net interest expense





21,790



24,017



25,355 Depreciation





71,733



71,846



70,314 Amortization of intangible assets





7,191



7,013



8,847 Noncontrolling interest





(3,496)



(499)



(2,294) EBITDA





345,474



369,440



252,285 Non-cash adjustments



















Unrealized hedging (gain) loss





(1,262)



1,742



589 Inventory valuation





859



241



352 Equity-based compensation





10,812



10,619



14,400 Financing expenses





-



-



2,780 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 355,883

$ 382,042

$ 270,406 Other Operating Information



















Steel



















Average external sales price (Per ton) (a)



$ 774

$ 902

$ 764 Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (b)



$ 267

$ 338

$ 243





















Flat Roll shipments



















Butler and Columbus Flat Roll divisions





1,584,264



1,526,851



1,512,003 Steel Processing divisions (c)





405,981



330,775



404,388 Long Product shipments



















Structural and Rail Division





434,882



376,263



374,774 Engineered Bar Products Division





189,801



206,874



153,692 Roanoke Bar Division





140,222



152,400



125,125 Steel of West Virginia





92,032



91,248



80,981 Total Shipments (Tons)





2,847,182



2,684,411



2,650,963





















External Shipments (Tons) (a)





2,495,164



2,347,209



2,305,633





















Steel Production (Tons) (a)





2,891,056



2,745,128



2,647,400 Metals Recycling



















Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)





272,078



292,038



252,861 Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)





1,192,144



1,171,361



1,096,211 External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)





393,651



382,841



361,504 Fabrication



















Average sales price (Per ton)



$ 1,356

$ 1,575

$ 1,419 Shipments (Tons)





163,312



145,222



173,635





















(a) Represents all steel operations



(b) Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our six electric arc furnace steel mills



(c) Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply locations





