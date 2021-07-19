Steel Dynamics Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Record steel and fabrication shipments of 2.9 million tons and 189,000 tons, respectively

Record net sales of $4.5 billion

Record operating income of $956 million and record net income of $702 million

Record cash flow from operations of $587 million and record adjusted EBITDA of over $1.0 billion

Share repurchases of $393 million of the company's common stock, representing 3% of its outstanding shares

Announced new $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization

Announced greenhouse gas and renewable energy goals, including steel mill carbon neutrality by 2050

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced second quarter 2021 financial results. The company reported record second quarter 2021 net sales of $4.5 billion and net income of $702 million, or $3.32 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's second quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $719 million, or $3.40 per diluted share:

Costs of approximately $23 million , or $0.08 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Comparatively, prior year second quarter net sales were $2.1 billion, with net income of $75 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $0.47 per diluted share, excluding the impact of the company's June 2020 refinancing activities of approximately $25 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, and costs associated with the construction of the company's Texas steel mill of $0.03 per diluted share. The company's sequential first quarter 2021 earnings were $2.03 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $2.10 per diluted share, also excluding the impact of construction costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.07 per diluted share.

"The team performed exceptionally well, achieving record quarterly operational and financial results, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our second quarter 2021 operating income increased 61 percent sequentially to $956 million, with adjusted EBITDA of over $1.0 billion. We continue to achieve numerous individual operating and financial records —a truly amazing achievement and a testament to the passion and dedication of our team. Based on their second quarter 2021 performance, we generated record quarterly cash flow from operations of $587 million and maintained strong liquidity, while at the same time supporting increased working capital needs, significantly growing our business through organic growth investments, and returning capital to shareholders.

"During the second quarter, steel demand remained robust as shipments and product pricing continued their positive momentum across our entire steel platform. Higher steel selling values drove significant metal spread expansion across the entire platform and were most prominent within the flat roll steel operations, as continued demand strength and historically low customer inventories persisted throughout the supply chain and supported prices. Domestic steel consumption was strong from the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, while the energy sector continued to show signs of rebounding.

"Our segment operating results were exceptional," continued Millett. "Second quarter operating income from our steel operations was a record $1.0 billion, and our metals recycling operations sustained strong earnings, as increased domestic steel mill utilization of 81% supported ferrous scrap demand and pricing. Our steel fabrication operations once again achieved record quarterly shipments and ended June with another record order backlog, as we are in the middle of the summer construction season."

Second Quarter 2021 Comments

Second quarter 2021 operating income for the company's steel operations was a record $1.0 billion, or 59 percent higher than sequential first quarter results, due to significant metal spread expansion and record quarterly steel shipments. Record flat roll and strong long product steel realized selling values, more than offset higher scrap input costs. The second quarter 2021 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $251 sequentially to $1,292 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $67 sequentially to $439 per ton.

Domestic steel production continued to increase in the quarter maintaining strong ferrous scrap demand and pricing. Ferrous prime scrap pricing indices increased about $60 to $70 per gross ton during the second quarter. As a result, second quarter 2021 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations remained strong at $51 million.

The company's steel fabrication operations reported operating income of $28 million in the second quarter 2021, almost tripling the sequential first quarter results. Supported by record quarterly shipments, earnings significantly improved as realized pricing increased almost $350 per ton, more than offsetting higher average steel input costs. Steel joist and deck product pricing has strengthened significantly to record levels, due to the strong demand environment and higher steel input costs. Order activity remains extremely strong, and customers continue to be optimistic concerning projects. The company's steel fabrication order backlog is at a record level at the end of June.

Year-to-Date June 30, 2021 Comparison

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $1.1 billion, or $5.35 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.0 billion, as compared to net income of $263 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, with net sales of $4.7 billion for the same period in 2020. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's first half 2021 adjusted net income was $1.2 billion, or $5.50 per diluted share:

Costs of approximately $43 million , or $0.14 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment

Similarly, adjusting for the company's Texas steel mill construction costs and a June 2020 refinancing, first half 2020 net income was $291 million, or $1.37 per diluted share.

First half 2021 net sales increased 72 percent and operating income increased 258 percent to over $1.5 billion, when compared to the same period in 2020. Higher earnings were primarily the result of steel metal spread expansion, as significantly higher average steel selling values, more than offset higher average ferrous scrap costs across the steel platform, especially within the company's flat roll steel operations. Compared to first half 2020, the average first half 2021 external selling price for the company's steel operations increased $403 to $1,169 per ton. The average first half 2021 ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $140 to $406 per ton.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $849 million in the first half 2021, representing a record first half performance. The company also invested $587 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $108 million, and repurchased $393 million of its common stock, while maintaining strong liquidity.

Outlook

"We remain confident that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to support strong domestic steel demand in 2021 and beyond," said Millett. "We continue to see strong steel demand coupled with extremely low customer steel inventories throughout the supply chain. The automotive sector continues to be strong, despite the electronic chip shortage, and other sectors such as construction, equipment and transportation remain solid. Order entry activity continues to be robust across our businesses, and when coupled with low inventory, supports strong steel selling values. We believe this momentum will continue throughout the year and that our third quarter 2021 earnings could represent another record performance. Based on solid domestic steel fundamentals and customer confidence, we continue to be positive regarding North American steel market dynamics. This constructive environment coupled with our strategic growth initiatives provide firm drivers for our further growth in the coming years.

"We and our customers continue to be extremely excited about our Sinton Texas EAF Flat Roll Steel Mill investment. It represents transformational competitively-advantaged strategic growth, with associated long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders. We are currently hot-commissioning the value-added paint line, and we expect the galvanizing line to be operational next month. The entire Sinton team is doing a tremendous job. Due to the excessive heavy rains in Texas, actual steel production will be delayed and is now planned to start mid fourth quarter 2021. Based on current plans, we believe shipments from Sinton could be in the range of 100,000 tons during the remainder of 2021 and between 2.2 million tons to 2.4 million tons in 2022. Based on mid-cycle flat roll metal spreads, we currently believe through-cycle annual EBITDA for our Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill once fully operational with access to four value-added coating lines (estimated to be 2023) is likely in the range of $475 million to $525 million.

"We also plan to invest approximately $450 million to $500 million in four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability, a set of which will be located in the Southern U.S. to provide Sinton with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat roll steel divisions. The other two lines will be located in the Midwest to support growing coated flat roll steel demand and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations. Based on current estimates, we believe these four lines will likely begin operating sometime in the second half of 2022.

"Our commitment to all aspects of sustainability is embedded in our founding principles — valuing the health and safety of our teams, our customers, our communities, and our environment. We recently announced greenhouse gas reduction and renewable energy goals, including a goal for our steel mills to be carbon neutral by 2050. Our goals expand on Steel Dynamics' existing strong sustainability focus. We have been a leader in the area for more than 25 years with our exclusive use of electric arc furnace technology, circular manufacturing model, and innovative teams creating solutions to increase efficiencies, reduce raw material usage, reuse secondary materials, and promote material conservation and recycling. We are starting from a position of strength yet plan to do more. We are competitively positioned and focused toward generating long-term sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating and financial results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 26, 2021.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, railroad rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and steel imports, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (8) increased regulation associated with the environment, climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance, (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment.

More specifically, refer to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors — SEC Filings".

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Three Months



June 30,

June 30,

Ended



2021

2020

2021

2020

March 31, 2021































Net sales

$ 4,465,308

$ 2,094,305

$ 8,009,905

$ 4,669,405

$ 3,544,597 Costs of goods sold



3,265,616



1,809,874



6,009,947



3,969,745



2,744,331 Gross profit



1,199,692



284,431



1,999,958



699,660



800,266































Selling, general and administrative expenses



154,379



109,299



304,160



222,197



149,781 Profit sharing



82,140



9,092



130,988



30,546



48,848 Amortization of intangible assets



7,438



7,190



14,876



14,381



7,438 Operating income



955,735



158,850



1,549,934



432,536



594,199































Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



14,898



27,702



32,167



55,721



17,269 Other expense (income), net



10,039



28,103



20,110



25,514



10,071 Income before income taxes



930,798



103,045



1,497,657



351,301



566,859































Income tax expense



218,595



24,280



346,699



81,700



128,104 Net income



712,203



78,765



1,150,958



269,601



438,755 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(9,912)



(3,269)



(18,160)



(6,765)



(8,248) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$ 702,291

$ 75,496

$ 1,132,798

$ 262,836

$ 430,507































































Basic earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$ 3.35

$ 0.36

$ 5.39

$ 1.24

$ 2.04































Weighted average common shares outstanding



209,647



210,343



210,331



211,798



211,015































Diluted earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the





























effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$ 3.32

$ 0.36

$ 5.35

$ 1.24

$ 2.03































Weighted average common shares





























and share equivalents outstanding



211,246



211,378



211,750



212,701



212,254































































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.25

$ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 0.26

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)















June 30,



December 31, Assets 2021



2020

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 1,113,744



$ 1,368,618 Accounts receivable, net

1,571,024





971,918 Inventories

2,481,832





1,843,548 Other current assets

98,509





74,363 Total current assets

5,265,109





4,258,447













Property, plant and equipment, net

4,526,892





4,105,569













Intangible assets, net

309,700





324,577













Goodwill

455,530





457,226













Other assets

130,100





119,743 Total assets $ 10,687,331



$ 9,265,562 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 1,183,604



$ 769,455 Income taxes payable

80,520





2,386 Accrued expenses

494,616





400,052 Current maturities of long-term debt

93,505





86,894 Total current liabilities

1,852,245





1,258,787













Long-term debt

3,016,486





3,015,782













Deferred income taxes

652,059





536,288













Other liabilities

136,189





106,479 Total liabilities

5,656,979





4,917,336













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

176,414





158,614













Equity











Common stock

648





648 Treasury stock, at cost

(2,006,895)





(1,623,747) Additional paid-in capital

1,210,833





1,207,392 Retained earnings

5,783,184





4,758,969 Accumulated other comprehensive income

32,344





1,902 Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

5,020,114





4,345,164 Noncontrolling interests

(166,176)





(155,552) Total equity

4,853,938





4,189,612 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,687,331



$ 9,265,562

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020























Operating activities:





















Net income $ 712,203

$ 78,765

$ 1,150,958

$ 269,601























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





















operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

87,047



78,721



173,966



158,980 Equity-based compensation

9,808



9,520



26,848



27,364 Deferred income taxes

50,722



14,634



117,466



20,561 Other adjustments

(1,472)



4,728



(2,134)



4,464 Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable

(204,561)



154,352



(599,106)



280 Inventories

(264,935)



77,521



(639,523)



122,026 Other assets

(4,285)



11,137



1,543



9,596 Accounts payable

63,155



69,523



423,836



121,119 Income taxes receivable/payable

27,551



7,993



87,144



60,378 Accrued expenses

111,997



(20,884)



108,423



(97,078) Net cash provided by operating activities

587,230



486,010



849,421



697,291























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(277,206)



(309,716)



(587,069)



(527,251) Purchases of short-term investments

-



-



-



(149,359) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

-



149,648



-



341,988 Other investing activities

1,859



803



2,249



1,321 Net cash used in investing activities

(275,347)



(159,265)



(584,820)



(333,301)























Financing activities:





















Issuance of current and long-term debt

419,464



1,099,774



716,905



1,316,035 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(408,565)



(1,103,814)



(712,849)



(1,339,571) Dividends paid

(54,916)



(52,584)



(107,645)



(104,065) Purchase of treasury stock

(393,198)



-



(393,198)



(106,529) Other financing activities

(6,094)



(8,763)



(22,692)



(14,915) Net cash used in financing activities

(443,309)



(65,387)



(519,479)



(249,045)























Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(131,426)



261,358



(254,878)



114,945 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,250,670



1,240,984



1,374,122



1,387,397 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,119,244

$ 1,502,342

$ 1,119,244

$ 1,502,342















































Supplemental disclosure information:





















Cash paid for interest $ 41,727

$ 59,668

$ 53,042

$ 68,453 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 146,002

$ 1,430

$ 148,144

$ 1,948

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)







Second Quarter

Year to Date













2021



2020



2021



2020



1Q 2021 External Net Sales































Steel



$ 3,234,519

$ 1,628,027

$ 5,745,203

$ 3,569,733

$ 2,510,684 Steel Fabrication





330,852



215,250



587,837



436,186



256,985 Metals Recycling





575,700



156,583



1,045,707



448,439



470,007 Other





324,237



94,445



631,158



215,047



306,921 Consolidated Net Sales



$ 4,465,308

$ 2,094,305

$ 8,009,905

$ 4,669,405

$ 3,544,597 Operating Income































Steel



$ 1,017,024

$ 172,395

$ 1,658,463

$ 465,141

$ 641,439 Steel Fabrication





28,450



27,196



38,345



56,400



9,895 Metals Recycling





50,965



(5,918)



104,898



2,408



53,933







1,096,439



193,673



1,801,706



523,949



705,267

































Non-cash amortization of intangible assets





(7,438)



(7,190)



(14,876)



(14,381)



(7,438) Profit sharing expense





(82,140)



(9,092)



(130,988)



(30,546)



(48,848) Non-segment operations





(51,126)



(18,541)



(105,908)



(46,486)



(54,782) Consolidated Operating Income



$ 955,735

$ 158,850

$ 1,549,934

$ 432,536

$ 594,199

































Adjusted EBITDA































Net income



$ 712,203

$ 78,765

$ 1,150,958

$ 269,601

$ 438,755 Income taxes





218,595



24,280



346,699



81,700



128,104 Net interest expense





14,604



25,849



31,419



47,639



16,815 Depreciation





78,015



70,116



155,903



141,849



77,888 Amortization of intangible assets





7,438



7,190



14,876



14,381



7,438 Noncontrolling interest (a)





(9,665)



(3,270)



(18,087)



(6,766)



(8,422) EBITDA





1,021,190



202,930



1,681,768



548,404



660,578 Non-cash adjustments































Unrealized (gains) losses





1,305



(208)



(5,547)



(1,470)



(6,852) Inventory valuation



144



258



253



1,117



109 Equity-based compensation





9,808



9,519



20,018



20,331



10,210 Refinancing charges





-



4,907



-



4,907



- Adjusted EBITDA



$ 1,032,447

$ 217,406

$ 1,696,492

$ 573,289

$ 664,045 Other Operating Information































Steel































Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)



$ 1,292

$ 755

$ 1,169

$ 766

$ 1,041 Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)



$ 439

$ 266

$ 406

$ 266

$ 372

































Flat Roll shipments































Butler and Columbus Flat Roll divisions





1,512,530



1,358,473



3,009,061



2,942,737



1,496,531 Steel Processing divisions (d)





410,596



418,837



833,446



824,818



422,850 Long Product shipments































Structural and Rail Division





497,079



400,150



975,766



835,032



478,687 Engineered Bar Products Division





205,205



137,386



405,833



327,187



200,628 Roanoke Bar Division





175,390



125,104



311,810



265,326



136,420 Steel of West Virginia





90,476



78,069



177,634



170,101



87,158 Total Shipments (Tons)





2,891,276



2,518,019



5,713,550



5,365,201



2,822,274

































External Shipments (Tons) (b)





2,504,007



2,152,856



4,914,824



4,648,020



2,410,817

































Steel Mill Production (Tons)





2,443,314



2,132,167



4,920,253



4,667,400



2,476,939 Metals Recycling































Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)





266,859



166,914



547,668



438,992



280,809 Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)





1,400,447



802,070



2,796,290



1,994,214



1,395,843 External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



520,726



197,970



957,908



591,621



437,182 Steel Fabrication































Average sales price (Per ton)



$ 1,753

$ 1,364

$ 1,582

$ 1,360

$ 1,406 Shipments (Tons)





189,180



160,168



373,424



323,480



184,243

































(a) Quarter ended June 30, 2021, and YTD ended June 30, 2021, net of income tax benefits of ($246) and ($72), respectively





(b) Represents all steel operations





(c) Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our six electric arc furnace steel mills





(d) Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations







