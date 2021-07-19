Steel Dynamics Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Jul 19, 2021, 16:30 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 19, 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Record steel and fabrication shipments of 2.9 million tons and 189,000 tons, respectively
  • Record net sales of $4.5 billion
  • Record operating income of $956 million and record net income of $702 million
  • Record cash flow from operations of $587 million and record adjusted EBITDA of over $1.0 billion
  • Share repurchases of $393 million of the company's common stock, representing 3% of its outstanding shares
  • Announced new $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization
  • Announced greenhouse gas and renewable energy goals, including steel mill carbon neutrality by 2050

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced second quarter 2021 financial results. The company reported record second quarter 2021 net sales of $4.5 billion and net income of $702 million, or $3.32 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's second quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $719 million, or $3.40 per diluted share:

  • Costs of approximately $23 million, or $0.08 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment.

Comparatively, prior year second quarter net sales were $2.1 billion, with net income of $75 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $0.47 per diluted share, excluding the impact of the company's June 2020 refinancing activities of approximately $25 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, and costs associated with the construction of the company's Texas steel mill of $0.03 per diluted share. The company's sequential first quarter 2021 earnings were $2.03 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $2.10 per diluted share, also excluding the impact of construction costs related to the Texas steel mill of $0.07 per diluted share.

"The team performed exceptionally well, achieving record quarterly operational and financial results, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our second quarter 2021 operating income increased 61 percent sequentially to $956 million, with adjusted EBITDA of over $1.0 billion.  We continue to achieve numerous individual operating and financial records —a truly amazing achievement and a testament to the passion and dedication of our team. Based on their second quarter 2021 performance, we generated record quarterly cash flow from operations of $587 million and maintained strong liquidity, while at the same time supporting increased working capital needs, significantly growing our business through organic growth investments, and returning capital to shareholders.

"During the second quarter, steel demand remained robust as shipments and product pricing continued their positive momentum across our entire steel platform. Higher steel selling values drove significant metal spread expansion across the entire platform and were most prominent within the flat roll steel operations, as continued demand strength and historically low customer inventories persisted throughout the supply chain and supported prices.  Domestic steel consumption was strong from the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, while the energy sector continued to show signs of rebounding.  

"Our segment operating results were exceptional," continued Millett. "Second quarter operating income from our steel operations was a record $1.0 billion, and our metals recycling operations sustained strong earnings, as increased domestic steel mill utilization of 81% supported ferrous scrap demand and pricing. Our steel fabrication operations once again achieved record quarterly shipments and ended June with another record order backlog, as we are in the middle of the summer construction season."

Second Quarter 2021 Comments

Second quarter 2021 operating income for the company's steel operations was a record $1.0 billion, or 59 percent higher than sequential first quarter results, due to significant metal spread expansion and record quarterly steel shipments. Record flat roll and strong long product steel realized selling values, more than offset higher scrap input costs. The second quarter 2021 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $251 sequentially to $1,292 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $67 sequentially to $439 per ton.

Domestic steel production continued to increase in the quarter maintaining strong ferrous scrap demand and pricing. Ferrous prime scrap pricing indices increased about $60 to $70 per gross ton during the second quarter. As a result, second quarter 2021 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations remained strong at $51 million

The company's steel fabrication operations reported operating income of $28 million in the second quarter 2021, almost tripling the sequential first quarter results. Supported by record quarterly shipments, earnings significantly improved as realized pricing increased almost $350 per ton, more than offsetting higher average steel input costs. Steel joist and deck product pricing has strengthened significantly to record levels, due to the strong demand environment and higher steel input costs.  Order activity remains extremely strong, and customers continue to be optimistic concerning projects. The company's steel fabrication order backlog is at a record level at the end of June.

Year-to-Date June 30, 2021 Comparison

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $1.1 billion, or $5.35 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.0 billion, as compared to net income of $263 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, with net sales of $4.7 billion for the same period in 2020. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's first half 2021 adjusted net income was $1.2 billion, or $5.50 per diluted share:

  • Costs of approximately $43 million, or $0.14 per diluted share (net of capitalized interest), associated with construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill growth investment

Similarly, adjusting for the company's Texas steel mill construction costs and a June 2020 refinancing, first half 2020 net income was $291 million, or $1.37 per diluted share.

First half 2021 net sales increased 72 percent and operating income increased 258 percent to over $1.5 billion, when compared to the same period in 2020. Higher earnings were primarily the result of steel metal spread expansion, as significantly higher average steel selling values, more than offset higher average ferrous scrap costs across the steel platform, especially within the company's flat roll steel operations. Compared to first half 2020, the average first half 2021 external selling price for the company's steel operations increased $403 to $1,169 per ton. The average first half 2021 ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $140 to $406 per ton.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly, variable cost structure, the company achieved cash flow from operations of $849 million in the first half 2021, representing a record first half performance. The company also invested $587 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $108 million, and repurchased $393 million of its common stock, while maintaining strong liquidity.

Outlook   

"We remain confident that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to support strong domestic steel demand in 2021 and beyond," said Millett. "We continue to see strong steel demand coupled with extremely low customer steel inventories throughout the supply chain. The automotive sector continues to be strong, despite the electronic chip shortage, and other sectors such as construction, equipment and transportation remain solid. Order entry activity continues to be robust across our businesses, and when coupled with low inventory, supports strong steel selling values. We believe this momentum will continue throughout the year and that our third quarter 2021 earnings could represent another record performance. Based on solid domestic steel fundamentals and customer confidence, we continue to be positive regarding North American steel market dynamics. This constructive environment coupled with our strategic growth initiatives provide firm drivers for our further growth in the coming years.

"We and our customers continue to be extremely excited about our Sinton Texas EAF Flat Roll Steel Mill investment. It represents transformational competitively-advantaged strategic growth, with associated long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders. We are currently hot-commissioning the value-added paint line, and we expect the galvanizing line to be operational next month. The entire Sinton team is doing a tremendous job. Due to the excessive heavy rains in Texas, actual steel production will be delayed and is now planned to start mid fourth quarter 2021. Based on current plans, we believe shipments from Sinton could be in the range of 100,000 tons during the remainder of 2021 and between 2.2 million tons to 2.4 million tons in 2022. Based on mid-cycle flat roll metal spreads, we currently believe through-cycle annual EBITDA for our Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill once fully operational with access to four value-added coating lines (estimated to be 2023) is likely in the range of $475 million to $525 million.

"We also plan to invest approximately $450 million to $500 million in four additional value-added flat roll steel coating lines comprised of two paint lines and two galvanizing lines with Galvalume® coating capability, a set of which will be located in the Southern U.S. to provide Sinton with the same diversification and higher-margin product capabilities as our two existing flat roll steel divisions. The other two lines will be located in the Midwest to support growing coated flat roll steel demand and to further increase the diversification and cash generation capacity of our existing Midwest operations.   Based on current estimates, we believe these four lines will likely begin operating sometime in the second half of 2022.

"Our commitment to all aspects of sustainability is embedded in our founding principles — valuing the health and safety of our teams, our customers, our communities, and our environment. We recently announced greenhouse gas reduction and renewable energy goals, including a goal for our steel mills to be carbon neutral by 2050. Our goals expand on Steel Dynamics' existing strong sustainability focus. We have been a leader in the area for more than 25 years with our exclusive use of electric arc furnace technology, circular manufacturing model, and innovative teams creating solutions to increase efficiencies, reduce raw material usage, reuse secondary materials, and promote material conservation and recycling. We are starting from a position of strength yet plan to do more. We are competitively positioned and focused toward generating long-term sustainable growth for all of our stakeholders," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 operating and financial results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 26, 2021.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, railroad rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals marketplaces, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) domestic and global economic factors; (2) global steelmaking overcapacity and steel imports, together with increased scrap prices; (3) pandemics, epidemics, widespread illness or other health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the cyclical nature of the steel industry and the industries we serve; (5) volatility and major fluctuations in prices and availability of scrap metal, scrap substitutes, and our potential inability to pass higher costs on to our customers; (6) cost and availability of electricity, natural gas, oil, or other resources are subject to volatile market conditions; (7) compliance with and changes in environmental and remediation requirements; (8) increased regulation associated with the environment, climate change, greenhouse gas emissions and sustainability; (9) significant price and other forms of competition from other steel producers, scrap processors and alternative materials; (10) availability of an adequate source of supply for our metals recycling operations; (11) cybersecurity threats and risks to the security of our sensitive data and information technology; (12) the implementation of our growth strategy; (13) litigation and legal compliance, (14) unexpected equipment downtime or shutdowns; (15) governmental agencies may refuse to grant or renew some of our licenses and permits; (16) our senior unsecured credit facility contains, and any future financing agreements may contain, restrictive covenants that may limit our flexibility; and (17) the impacts of impairment.

More specifically, refer to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors — SEC Filings".

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)


















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Three Months


June 30,

June 30,

Ended


2021

2020

2021

2020

March 31, 2021
















Net sales

$

4,465,308

$

2,094,305

$

8,009,905

$

4,669,405

$

3,544,597

Costs of goods sold

3,265,616

1,809,874

6,009,947

3,969,745

2,744,331

      Gross profit

1,199,692

284,431

1,999,958

699,660

800,266
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

154,379

109,299

304,160

222,197

149,781

Profit sharing

82,140

9,092

130,988

30,546

48,848

Amortization of intangible assets

7,438

7,190

14,876

14,381

7,438

      Operating income

955,735

158,850

1,549,934

432,536

594,199
















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

14,898

27,702

32,167

55,721

17,269

Other expense (income), net

10,039

28,103

20,110

25,514

10,071

      Income before income taxes

930,798

103,045

1,497,657

351,301

566,859
















Income tax expense

218,595

24,280

346,699

81,700

128,104

      Net income

712,203

78,765

1,150,958

269,601

438,755

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9,912)

(3,269)

(18,160)

(6,765)

(8,248)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

702,291

$

75,496

$

1,132,798

$

262,836

$

430,507
































Basic earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

3.35

$

0.36

$

5.39

$

1.24

$

2.04
















Weighted average common shares outstanding

209,647

210,343

210,331

211,798

211,015
















Diluted earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the














   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

3.32

$

0.36

$

5.35

$

1.24

$

2.03
















Weighted average common shares














   and share equivalents outstanding

211,246

211,378

211,750

212,701

212,254
































Dividends declared per share

$

0.26

$

0.25

$

0.52

$

0.50

$

0.26

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)








June 30,

December 31,

Assets

2021

2020

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

1,113,744

$

1,368,618

   Accounts receivable, net


1,571,024


971,918

   Inventories


2,481,832


1,843,548

   Other current assets


98,509


74,363

      Total current assets


5,265,109


4,258,447







Property, plant and equipment, net


4,526,892


4,105,569







Intangible assets, net

309,700


324,577







Goodwill

455,530


457,226







Other assets


130,100


119,743

      Total assets

$

10,687,331

$

9,265,562

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

1,183,604

$

769,455

   Income taxes payable

80,520


2,386

   Accrued expenses

494,616


400,052

   Current maturities of long-term debt

93,505


86,894

      Total current liabilities


1,852,245


1,258,787







Long-term debt

3,016,486


3,015,782







Deferred income taxes

652,059


536,288







Other liabilities

136,189


106,479

      Total liabilities


5,656,979


4,917,336







Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

176,414


158,614







Equity





   Common stock

648


648

   Treasury stock, at cost

(2,006,895)


(1,623,747)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,210,833


1,207,392

   Retained earnings


5,783,184


4,758,969

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

32,344


1,902

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


5,020,114


4,345,164

   Noncontrolling interests

(166,176)


(155,552)

      Total equity

4,853,938


4,189,612

      Total liabilities and equity

$

10,687,331

$

9,265,562

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020












Operating activities:










   Net income

$

712,203

$

78,765

$

1,150,958

$

269,601












   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by










      operating activities:










      Depreciation and amortization

87,047

78,721

173,966

158,980

      Equity-based compensation

9,808

9,520

26,848

27,364

      Deferred income taxes


50,722

14,634

117,466

20,561

      Other adjustments

(1,472)

4,728

(2,134)

4,464

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:










         Accounts receivable


(204,561)

154,352

(599,106)

280

         Inventories


(264,935)

77,521

(639,523)

122,026

         Other assets


(4,285)

11,137

1,543

9,596

         Accounts payable


63,155

69,523

423,836

121,119

         Income taxes receivable/payable

27,551

7,993

87,144

60,378

         Accrued expenses

111,997

(20,884)

108,423

(97,078)

      Net cash provided by operating activities


587,230

486,010

849,421

697,291












Investing activities:










   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(277,206)

(309,716)

(587,069)

(527,251)

   Purchases of short-term investments

-

-

-

(149,359)

   Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

-

149,648

-

341,988

   Other investing activities

1,859

803

2,249

1,321

      Net cash used in investing activities

(275,347)

(159,265)

(584,820)

(333,301)












Financing activities:










   Issuance of current and long-term debt


419,464

1,099,774

716,905

1,316,035

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(408,565)

(1,103,814)

(712,849)

(1,339,571)

   Dividends paid


(54,916)

(52,584)

(107,645)

(104,065)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(393,198)

-

(393,198)

(106,529)

   Other financing activities

(6,094)

(8,763)

(22,692)

(14,915)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(443,309)

(65,387)

(519,479)

(249,045)












Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(131,426)

261,358

(254,878)

114,945

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,250,670

1,240,984

1,374,122

1,387,397

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,119,244

$

1,502,342

$

1,119,244

$

1,502,342
























Supplemental disclosure information:










   Cash paid for interest

$

41,727

$

59,668

$

53,042

$

68,453

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

146,002

$

1,430

$

148,144

$

1,948

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)




Second Quarter

Year to Date






2021

2020

2021

2020

1Q 2021

External Net Sales















   Steel

$

3,234,519

$

1,628,027

$

5,745,203

$

3,569,733

$

2,510,684

   Steel Fabrication


330,852

215,250

587,837

436,186

256,985

   Metals Recycling


575,700

156,583

1,045,707

448,439

470,007

   Other


324,237

94,445

631,158

215,047

306,921

                                       Consolidated Net Sales

$

4,465,308

$

2,094,305

$

8,009,905

$

4,669,405

$

3,544,597

Operating Income















   Steel

$

1,017,024

$

172,395

$

1,658,463

$

465,141

$

641,439

   Steel Fabrication


28,450

27,196

38,345

56,400

9,895

   Metals Recycling


50,965

(5,918)

104,898

2,408

53,933




1,096,439

193,673

1,801,706

523,949

705,267

















   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets


(7,438)

(7,190)

(14,876)

(14,381)

(7,438)

   Profit sharing expense


(82,140)

(9,092)

(130,988)

(30,546)

(48,848)

   Non-segment operations




(51,126)

(18,541)

(105,908)

(46,486)

(54,782)

                         Consolidated Operating Income

$

955,735

$

158,850

$

1,549,934

$

432,536

$

594,199

















Adjusted EBITDA















      Net income

$

712,203

$

78,765

$

1,150,958

$

269,601

$

438,755

      Income taxes


218,595

24,280

346,699

81,700

128,104

      Net interest expense


14,604

25,849

31,419

47,639

16,815

      Depreciation




78,015

70,116

155,903

141,849

77,888

      Amortization of intangible assets


7,438

7,190

14,876

14,381

7,438

      Noncontrolling interest (a)


(9,665)

(3,270)

(18,087)

(6,766)

(8,422)

                                                             EBITDA


1,021,190

202,930

1,681,768

548,404

660,578

      Non-cash adjustments















         Unrealized (gains) losses


1,305

(208)

(5,547)

(1,470)

(6,852)

         Inventory valuation

144

258

253

1,117

109

         Equity-based compensation


9,808

9,519

20,018

20,331

10,210

         Refinancing charges


-

4,907

-

4,907

-

                                             Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,032,447

$

217,406

$

1,696,492

$

573,289

$

664,045

Other Operating Information















   Steel















      Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)

$

1,292

$

755

$

1,169

$

766

$

1,041

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)

$

439

$

266

$

406

$

266

$

372

















      Flat Roll shipments















         Butler and Columbus Flat Roll divisions


1,512,530

1,358,473

3,009,061

2,942,737

1,496,531

         Steel Processing divisions (d)


410,596

418,837

833,446

824,818

422,850

      Long Product shipments















         Structural and Rail Division


497,079

400,150

975,766

835,032

478,687

         Engineered Bar Products Division


205,205

137,386

405,833

327,187

200,628

         Roanoke Bar Division


175,390

125,104

311,810

265,326

136,420

         Steel of West Virginia


90,476

78,069

177,634

170,101

87,158

                                      Total Shipments (Tons)


2,891,276

2,518,019

5,713,550

5,365,201

2,822,274

















                            External Shipments (Tons) (b)


2,504,007

2,152,856

4,914,824

4,648,020

2,410,817

















                              Steel Mill Production (Tons)


2,443,314

2,132,167

4,920,253

4,667,400

2,476,939

   Metals Recycling















      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)


266,859

166,914

547,668

438,992

280,809

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)


1,400,447

802,070

2,796,290

1,994,214

1,395,843

            External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

520,726

197,970

957,908

591,621

437,182

   Steel Fabrication















      Average sales price (Per ton)

$

1,753

$

1,364

$

1,582

$

1,360

$

1,406

      Shipments (Tons)


189,180

160,168

373,424

323,480

184,243

















(a)   Quarter ended June 30, 2021, and YTD ended June 30, 2021, net of income tax benefits of ($246) and ($72), respectively


(b)   Represents all steel operations


(c)   Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our six electric arc furnace steel mills


(d)   Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations


