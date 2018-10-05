Steel Dynamics Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

18:00 ET

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2018 financial results.  The company reported third quarter 2018 net sales of $3.2 billion and net income of $398 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, which includes charges of approximately $13 million (pretax), or $0.04 per diluted share, related to fair value purchase accounting adjustments associated with the recent Heartland acquisition, and a tax benefit of $10 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, associated with a change in tax accounting methodology.  Excluding these items, the company's third quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $397 million, or $1.69 per diluted share. 

Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $2.4 billion, with net income of $153 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, which included debt refinancing and repayment charges of $0.02 per diluted share, and sequential second quarter 2018 net sales were $3.1 billion, with net income of $362 million, or $1.53 per diluted share. 

"The team delivered a tremendous third quarter performance, once again attaining numerous operational and financial milestones," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Our third quarter 2018 income from operations of $532 million and adjusted EBITDA of $626 million were both record highs for the company.  Our strong financial performance was the result of record steel shipments, average steel selling price improvement, and resulting metal spread expansion across our steel operations.  Underlying domestic steel demand remained strong.  There was some temporary hesitancy in flat roll order activity based on customer sentiment and increased hot roll coil import levels. However, demand from major steel consuming sectors was steady, including construction, automotive, and energy.   

"Earnings from our metals recycling platform declined in the quarter primarily as a result of our nonferrous operations, as shipments and commodity prices declined.  In addition, China's decision to ban certain grades of recycled material has had a negative impact on nonferrous sales volume.  

"Our steel fabrication platform achieved record shipments in the quarter, as nonresidential construction demand remained strong and customer sentiment positive.  The order backlog remained at near record highs entering October. Despite the positive demand environment, earnings from our steel fabrication operations slightly decreased by the continued rise in average steel input costs," said Millett.

The company generated record quarterly cash flow from operations of $420 million during the third quarter 2018. As evidence of the confidence in the company's outlook and sustainable long-term cash flow generation capability, the board of directors authorized an additional $750 million share repurchase program in September, following the completion of its $450 million authorization in August 2018.     

Third Quarter 2018 Comments

Third quarter 2018 operating income for the company's steel operations increased seven percent sequentially to a record $577 million, based on metal spread expansion across the platform, as average steel product pricing increased more than consumed raw material scrap costs.  The third quarter 2018 average product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $56 to $988 per ton.  The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $4 to $352 per ton. 

Third quarter 2018 operating income attributable to the company's flat roll steel operations increased five percent sequentially, driven by metal spread expansion related to continued strong underlying demand and higher average selling values.  Operating income from the company's long product steel operations increased 17 percent, as a result of higher average selling values and metal spread expansion. 

Third quarter 2018 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $18 million, compared to $26 million in the sequential second quarter.  Ferrous shipments decreased slightly and metal spread remained steady.  The primary driver for lower earnings was a nine percent decline in nonferrous shipments and a five percent decrease in associated metal spread, as commodity pricing fell in the quarter. 

The company's fabrication operations recorded third quarter 2018 operating income of $13 million, compared to sequential second quarter results of $14 million, as record high shipments and improved average selling values were offset by continued higher average steel input costs.

Year-to-Date September 30, 2018 Comparison

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $988 million, or $4.17 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.9 billion, as compared to net income of $508 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, with net sales of $7.2 billion for the same period in 2017.  Year-to-date 2018 net sales increased across all operating platforms, with the 24 percent improvement driven by higher average steel product pricing and record steel shipments.  Year-to-date 2018 operating income increased 56 percent to a first nine month record of $1.4 billion, based on improved earnings from the company's steel operations. The average year-to-date selling price for the company's steel operations increased $149 to $916 per ton.  The average year-to-date ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $49 to $340 per ton.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $924 million and maintained liquidity of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2018.  The company also repurchased $193 million of its common stock during the first nine months of 2018.

Outlook   

"We remain confident that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in 2019," said Millett.  "Based on strong domestic steel demand fundamentals and customer optimism, we believe steel consumption will continue to be strong.  In combination with our expansion initiatives, we believe there are firm drivers for our continued growth.  We are excited about the potential benefits that the recent Heartland acquisition brings to us.  Integration of Heartland is going well, and the teams are on track to achieve our expectation to reach an annual run-rate of between 800,000 tons and 900,000 tons by mid-year 2019.   

"We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy. We are well-positioned for growth, and remain focused on delivering shareholder value through organic and transactional growth opportunities," concluded Millett.

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months

September 30,

September 30,

Ended

2018

2017

2018

2017

June 30, 2018

Net sales

$

3,223,547

$

2,443,382

$

8,917,947

$

7,202,318

$

3,090,525

Costs of goods sold

2,537,466

2,046,864

7,116,368

5,941,128

2,438,443

      Gross profit

686,081

396,518

1,801,579

1,261,190

652,082

Selling, general and administrative expenses

102,614

97,056

310,076

298,422

101,031

Profit sharing

45,304

21,175

114,301

69,714

42,335

Amortization of intangible assets

6,591

7,272

20,346

22,120

6,829

      Operating income

531,572

271,015

1,356,856

870,934

501,887

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

31,560

34,177

94,968

102,019

31,512

Other expense (income), net

(7,103)

2,526

(16,601)

(4,968)

(5,035)

      Income before income taxes

507,115

234,312

1,278,489

773,883

475,410

Income tax expense

109,209

83,300

292,536

271,258

112,838

      Net income

397,906

151,012

985,953

502,625

362,572

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

469

2,246

2,422

5,383

(123)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

398,375

$

153,258

$

988,375

$

508,008

$

362,449

Basic earnings per share attributable to

   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

1.70

$

0.64

$

4.20

$

2.11

$

1.54

Weighted average common shares outstanding

234,208

239,066

235,483

241,117

235,617

Diluted earnings per share attributable to

   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the effect

   of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

1.69

$

0.64

$

4.17

$

2.09

$

1.53

Weighted average common shares

   and share equivalents outstanding

235,649

240,880

236,772

242,816

236,945

Dividends declared per share

$

0.1875

$

0.1550

$

0.5625

$

0.4650

$

0.1875

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

Assets

2018

2017

(unaudited)

Current assets

   Cash and equivalents

$

884,315

$

1,028,649

   Short term investments

115,000

-

   Accounts receivable, net

1,228,190

868,837

   Inventories

1,853,862

1,519,347

   Other current assets

50,110

91,509

      Total current assets

4,131,477

3,508,342

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,901,658

2,675,904

Intangible assets, net

236,563

256,909

Goodwill

502,900

386,893

Other assets

25,770

27,684

      Total assets

$

7,798,368

$

6,855,732

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

   Accounts payable

$

611,028

$

489,448

   Income taxes payable

10,872

3,696

   Accrued expenses

412,989

346,580

   Current maturities of long-term debt

14,776

28,795

      Total current liabilities

1,049,665

868,519

Long-term debt

2,351,979

2,353,145

Deferred income taxes

398,814

305,949

Other liabilities

11,833

21,811

      Total liabilities

3,812,291

3,549,424

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

111,240

111,240

Equity

   Common stock

644

644

   Treasury stock, at cost

(854,052)

(665,297)

   Additional paid-in capital

1,156,556

1,141,534

   Retained earnings

3,730,662

2,874,693

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42)

-

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

4,033,768

3,351,574

   Noncontrolling interests

(158,931)

(156,506)

      Total equity

3,874,837

3,195,068

      Total liabilities and equity

$

7,798,368

$

6,855,732

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Operating activities:

   Net income

$

397,906

$

151,012

$

985,953

$

502,625

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

      operating activities:

      Depreciation and amortization

81,383

75,210

236,638

224,068

      Equity-based compensation

7,978

6,875

28,860

24,558

      Deferred income taxes

23,899

3,284

45,437

17,849

      Other adjustments

312

8,202

197

8,055

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:

         Accounts receivable

(48,024)

(36,123)

(330,307)

(193,233)

         Inventories

(69,885)

(67,285)

(240,908)

(211,726)

         Other assets

(6,429)

(9,528)

(7,164)

(2,014)

         Accounts payable

(14,883)

44,887

100,368

133,251

         Income taxes receivable/payable

(31,127)

(12,929)

55,414

5,803

         Accrued expenses

79,310

62,249

49,920

38,058

      Net cash provided by operating activities

420,440

225,854

924,408

547,294

Investing activities:

   Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(70,668)

(42,795)

(176,477)

(127,746)

   Purchases of short term investments

(35,000)

-

(125,000)

-

   Proceeds from maturities of short term investments

10,000

-

10,000

-

   Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(37,589)

(5,518)

(433,998)

(5,518)

   Other investing activities

576

1,081

1,462

30,386

      Net cash used in investing activities

(132,681)

(47,232)

(724,013)

(102,878)

Financing activities:

   Issuance of current and long-term debt

110,041

450,215

327,670

501,448

   Repayment of current and long-term debt

(115,039)

(294,913)

(346,162)

(331,339)

   Dividends paid

(44,081)

(37,180)

(125,146)

(108,837)

   Purchase of treasury stock

(74,965)

(99,085)

(193,379)

(237,154)

   Other financing activities

-

(4,832)

(8,324)

(8,364)

      Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(124,044)

14,205

(345,341)

(184,246)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

163,715

192,827

(144,946)

260,170

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

726,424

915,448

1,035,085

848,105

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

890,139

$

1,108,275

$

890,139

$

1,108,275

Supplemental disclosure information:

   Cash paid for interest

$

8,643

$

13,530

$

70,498

$

80,155

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

119,802

$

93,123

$

198,752

$

246,793

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

Third Quarter

Year to Date

2018

2017

2018

2017

1Q 2018

2Q 2018

External Net Sales

   Steel

$

2,475,044

$

1,782,805

$

6,722,260

$

5,262,380

$

1,921,790

2,325,426

   Fabrication

250,625

211,305

669,556

603,267

201,492

217,439

   Metals Recycling

387,219

348,215

1,200,045

1,055,580

388,122

424,704

   Other

110,659

101,057

326,086

281,091

92,471

122,956

Consolidated

$

3,223,547

$

2,443,382

$

8,917,947

$

7,202,318

$

2,603,875

$

3,090,525

Operating Income

   Steel

$

577,308

$

280,285

$

1,452,857

$

906,526

$

338,357

537,192

   Fabrication

13,145

21,903

47,162

65,858

19,832

14,185

   Metals Recycling

17,764

21,118

71,297

62,447

27,805

25,728

Operations

608,217

323,306

1,571,316

1,034,831

385,994

577,105

   Non-cash Amortization of Intangible Assets

(6,591)

(7,272)

(20,346)

(22,120)

(6,926)

(6,829)

   Profit Sharing Expense

(45,304)

(21,175)

(114,301)

(69,714)

(26,662)

(42,335)

   Non-segment Operations

(24,750)

(23,844)

(79,813)

(72,063)

(29,009)

(26,054)

Consolidated Operating Income

$

531,572

$

271,015

$

1,356,856

$

870,934

$

323,397

501,887

Adjusted EBITDA

      Earnings Before Taxes

$

507,115

$

234,312

$

1,278,489

$

773,883

$

295,964

475,410

      Net Interest Expense

25,894

31,298

79,304

95,260

27,482

25,928

      Depreciation

73,431

66,574

212,125

197,857

67,823

70,871

      Amortization of Intangible Assets

6,591

7,272

20,346

22,120

6,926

6,829

      Non-controlling Interest

469

2,246

2,422

5,383

2,077

(124)

 EBITDA

613,500

341,702

1,592,686

1,094,503

400,272

578,914

      Non-cash Adjustments

         Unrealized Hedging (Gain) Loss

3,030

(2,724)

(4,090)

(2,637)

(9,956)

2,836

         Inventory Valuation

1,017

236

1,482

2,757

200

265

         Equity-based Compensation

7,978

6,875

25,933

22,924

9,580

8,375

         Financing Expenses

-

1,393

-

1,393

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

625,525

$

347,482

$

1,616,011

1,118,940

$

400,096

$

590,390

Other Operating Information

   Steel

      Average External Sales Price (Per ton) *

$

988

$

778

$

916

$

767

$

822

932

      Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted) #

$

352

$

305

$

340

$

291

$

321

348

      Flat Roll Shipments

         Butler and Columbus Flat Roll Divisions

1,562,813

1,537,600

4,713,125

4,610,101

1,548,814

1,601,498

         Techs and Heartland Divisions

294,559

195,406

711,624

596,263

194,762

222,303

      Long Product Shipments

         Structural and Rail Division

431,326

337,985

1,241,128

999,961

368,783

441,019

         Engineered Bar Products Division

239,951

192,448

705,193

565,375

215,150

250,092

         Roanoke Bar Division

145,648

120,652

409,194

362,752

123,403

140,143

         Steel of West Virginia

82,623

74,901

245,236

228,184

83,732

78,881

Total Shipments (Tons)

2,756,920

2,458,992

8,025,500

7,362,636

2,534,644

2,733,936

External Shipments (Tons)

2,489,133

2,279,229

7,296,871

6,830,878

2,327,515

2,480,223

         Steel Production (Tons)

2,852,451

2,536,990

8,222,163

7,557,231

2,601,200

2,768,512

   Metals Recycling

      Nonferrous Shipments (000's of pounds)

277,332

261,716

852,994

815,763

271,628

304,034

      Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)

1,304,164

1,219,582

3,908,079

3,780,958

1,256,899

1,347,016

External Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons)

459,362

462,683

1,362,477

1,414,603

436,990

466,125

   Fabrication

      Average External Sales Price (Per ton)

$

1,461

$

1,317

$

1,398

$

1,306

$

1,345

1,380

      Shipments (Tons)

171,578

160,482

479,406

461,936

149,926

157,902

*  Includes all steel operations

#  Includes ferrous cost per ton melted at our Steel Mills

