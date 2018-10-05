Steel Dynamics Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2018 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2018 net sales of $3.2 billion and net income of $398 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, which includes charges of approximately $13 million (pretax), or $0.04 per diluted share, related to fair value purchase accounting adjustments associated with the recent Heartland acquisition, and a tax benefit of $10 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, associated with a change in tax accounting methodology. Excluding these items, the company's third quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $397 million, or $1.69 per diluted share.

Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $2.4 billion, with net income of $153 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, which included debt refinancing and repayment charges of $0.02 per diluted share, and sequential second quarter 2018 net sales were $3.1 billion, with net income of $362 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.

"The team delivered a tremendous third quarter performance, once again attaining numerous operational and financial milestones," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our third quarter 2018 income from operations of $532 million and adjusted EBITDA of $626 million were both record highs for the company. Our strong financial performance was the result of record steel shipments, average steel selling price improvement, and resulting metal spread expansion across our steel operations. Underlying domestic steel demand remained strong. There was some temporary hesitancy in flat roll order activity based on customer sentiment and increased hot roll coil import levels. However, demand from major steel consuming sectors was steady, including construction, automotive, and energy.

"Earnings from our metals recycling platform declined in the quarter primarily as a result of our nonferrous operations, as shipments and commodity prices declined. In addition, China's decision to ban certain grades of recycled material has had a negative impact on nonferrous sales volume.

"Our steel fabrication platform achieved record shipments in the quarter, as nonresidential construction demand remained strong and customer sentiment positive. The order backlog remained at near record highs entering October. Despite the positive demand environment, earnings from our steel fabrication operations slightly decreased by the continued rise in average steel input costs," said Millett.

The company generated record quarterly cash flow from operations of $420 million during the third quarter 2018. As evidence of the confidence in the company's outlook and sustainable long-term cash flow generation capability, the board of directors authorized an additional $750 million share repurchase program in September, following the completion of its $450 million authorization in August 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Comments

Third quarter 2018 operating income for the company's steel operations increased seven percent sequentially to a record $577 million, based on metal spread expansion across the platform, as average steel product pricing increased more than consumed raw material scrap costs. The third quarter 2018 average product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $56 to $988 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $4 to $352 per ton.

Third quarter 2018 operating income attributable to the company's flat roll steel operations increased five percent sequentially, driven by metal spread expansion related to continued strong underlying demand and higher average selling values. Operating income from the company's long product steel operations increased 17 percent, as a result of higher average selling values and metal spread expansion.

Third quarter 2018 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $18 million, compared to $26 million in the sequential second quarter. Ferrous shipments decreased slightly and metal spread remained steady. The primary driver for lower earnings was a nine percent decline in nonferrous shipments and a five percent decrease in associated metal spread, as commodity pricing fell in the quarter.

The company's fabrication operations recorded third quarter 2018 operating income of $13 million, compared to sequential second quarter results of $14 million, as record high shipments and improved average selling values were offset by continued higher average steel input costs.

Year-to-Date September 30, 2018 Comparison

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $988 million, or $4.17 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.9 billion, as compared to net income of $508 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, with net sales of $7.2 billion for the same period in 2017. Year-to-date 2018 net sales increased across all operating platforms, with the 24 percent improvement driven by higher average steel product pricing and record steel shipments. Year-to-date 2018 operating income increased 56 percent to a first nine month record of $1.4 billion, based on improved earnings from the company's steel operations. The average year-to-date selling price for the company's steel operations increased $149 to $916 per ton. The average year-to-date ferrous scrap cost per ton melted increased $49 to $340 per ton.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $924 million and maintained liquidity of $2.2 billion at September 30, 2018. The company also repurchased $193 million of its common stock during the first nine months of 2018.

Outlook

"We remain confident that macroeconomic and market conditions are in place to benefit domestic steel consumption in 2019," said Millett. "Based on strong domestic steel demand fundamentals and customer optimism, we believe steel consumption will continue to be strong. In combination with our expansion initiatives, we believe there are firm drivers for our continued growth. We are excited about the potential benefits that the recent Heartland acquisition brings to us. Integration of Heartland is going well, and the teams are on track to achieve our expectation to reach an annual run-rate of between 800,000 tons and 900,000 tons by mid-year 2019.

"We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy. We are well-positioned for growth, and remain focused on delivering shareholder value through organic and transactional growth opportunities," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 operating and financial results on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2018.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in the steel and metallic scrap markets, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new or existing facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking", subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (3) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, pipe and tube, and other steel-consuming industries; (4) fluctuation in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (5) the impact of domestic and foreign import price competition; (6) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new or acquired businesses; (7) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (8) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the SEC website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com: Investors: SEC Filings.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months September 30, September 30, Ended 2018 2017 2018 2017 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 3,223,547 $ 2,443,382 $ 8,917,947 $ 7,202,318 $ 3,090,525 Costs of goods sold 2,537,466 2,046,864 7,116,368 5,941,128 2,438,443 Gross profit 686,081 396,518 1,801,579 1,261,190 652,082 Selling, general and administrative expenses 102,614 97,056 310,076 298,422 101,031 Profit sharing 45,304 21,175 114,301 69,714 42,335 Amortization of intangible assets 6,591 7,272 20,346 22,120 6,829 Operating income 531,572 271,015 1,356,856 870,934 501,887 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 31,560 34,177 94,968 102,019 31,512 Other expense (income), net (7,103) 2,526 (16,601) (4,968) (5,035) Income before income taxes 507,115 234,312 1,278,489 773,883 475,410 Income tax expense 109,209 83,300 292,536 271,258 112,838 Net income 397,906 151,012 985,953 502,625 362,572 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 469 2,246 2,422 5,383 (123) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. $ 398,375 $ 153,258 $ 988,375 $ 508,008 $ 362,449 Basic earnings per share attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders $ 1.70 $ 0.64 $ 4.20 $ 2.11 $ 1.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding 234,208 239,066 235,483 241,117 235,617 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the effect of assumed conversions when dilutive $ 1.69 $ 0.64 $ 4.17 $ 2.09 $ 1.53 Weighted average common shares and share equivalents outstanding 235,649 240,880 236,772 242,816 236,945 Dividends declared per share $ 0.1875 $ 0.1550 $ 0.5625 $ 0.4650 $ 0.1875

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, Assets 2018 2017 (unaudited) Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 884,315 $ 1,028,649 Short term investments 115,000 - Accounts receivable, net 1,228,190 868,837 Inventories 1,853,862 1,519,347 Other current assets 50,110 91,509 Total current assets 4,131,477 3,508,342 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,901,658 2,675,904 Intangible assets, net 236,563 256,909 Goodwill 502,900 386,893 Other assets 25,770 27,684 Total assets $ 7,798,368 $ 6,855,732 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 611,028 $ 489,448 Income taxes payable 10,872 3,696 Accrued expenses 412,989 346,580 Current maturities of long-term debt 14,776 28,795 Total current liabilities 1,049,665 868,519 Long-term debt 2,351,979 2,353,145 Deferred income taxes 398,814 305,949 Other liabilities 11,833 21,811 Total liabilities 3,812,291 3,549,424 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 111,240 111,240 Equity Common stock 644 644 Treasury stock, at cost (854,052) (665,297) Additional paid-in capital 1,156,556 1,141,534 Retained earnings 3,730,662 2,874,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42) - Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity 4,033,768 3,351,574 Noncontrolling interests (158,931) (156,506) Total equity 3,874,837 3,195,068 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,798,368 $ 6,855,732

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net income $ 397,906 $ 151,012 $ 985,953 $ 502,625 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 81,383 75,210 236,638 224,068 Equity-based compensation 7,978 6,875 28,860 24,558 Deferred income taxes 23,899 3,284 45,437 17,849 Other adjustments 312 8,202 197 8,055 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (48,024) (36,123) (330,307) (193,233) Inventories (69,885) (67,285) (240,908) (211,726) Other assets (6,429) (9,528) (7,164) (2,014) Accounts payable (14,883) 44,887 100,368 133,251 Income taxes receivable/payable (31,127) (12,929) 55,414 5,803 Accrued expenses 79,310 62,249 49,920 38,058 Net cash provided by operating activities 420,440 225,854 924,408 547,294 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (70,668) (42,795) (176,477) (127,746) Purchases of short term investments (35,000) - (125,000) - Proceeds from maturities of short term investments 10,000 - 10,000 - Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (37,589) (5,518) (433,998) (5,518) Other investing activities 576 1,081 1,462 30,386 Net cash used in investing activities (132,681) (47,232) (724,013) (102,878) Financing activities: Issuance of current and long-term debt 110,041 450,215 327,670 501,448 Repayment of current and long-term debt (115,039) (294,913) (346,162) (331,339) Dividends paid (44,081) (37,180) (125,146) (108,837) Purchase of treasury stock (74,965) (99,085) (193,379) (237,154) Other financing activities - (4,832) (8,324) (8,364) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (124,044) 14,205 (345,341) (184,246) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 163,715 192,827 (144,946) 260,170 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 726,424 915,448 1,035,085 848,105 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 890,139 $ 1,108,275 $ 890,139 $ 1,108,275 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for interest $ 8,643 $ 13,530 $ 70,498 $ 80,155 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 119,802 $ 93,123 $ 198,752 $ 246,793

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Third Quarter Year to Date 2018 2017 2018 2017 1Q 2018 2Q 2018 External Net Sales Steel $ 2,475,044 $ 1,782,805 $ 6,722,260 $ 5,262,380 $ 1,921,790 2,325,426 Fabrication 250,625 211,305 669,556 603,267 201,492 217,439 Metals Recycling 387,219 348,215 1,200,045 1,055,580 388,122 424,704 Other 110,659 101,057 326,086 281,091 92,471 122,956 Consolidated $ 3,223,547 $ 2,443,382 $ 8,917,947 $ 7,202,318 $ 2,603,875 $ 3,090,525 Operating Income Steel $ 577,308 $ 280,285 $ 1,452,857 $ 906,526 $ 338,357 537,192 Fabrication 13,145 21,903 47,162 65,858 19,832 14,185 Metals Recycling 17,764 21,118 71,297 62,447 27,805 25,728 Operations 608,217 323,306 1,571,316 1,034,831 385,994 577,105 Non-cash Amortization of Intangible Assets (6,591) (7,272) (20,346) (22,120) (6,926) (6,829) Profit Sharing Expense (45,304) (21,175) (114,301) (69,714) (26,662) (42,335) Non-segment Operations (24,750) (23,844) (79,813) (72,063) (29,009) (26,054) Consolidated Operating Income $ 531,572 $ 271,015 $ 1,356,856 $ 870,934 $ 323,397 501,887 Adjusted EBITDA Earnings Before Taxes $ 507,115 $ 234,312 $ 1,278,489 $ 773,883 $ 295,964 475,410 Net Interest Expense 25,894 31,298 79,304 95,260 27,482 25,928 Depreciation 73,431 66,574 212,125 197,857 67,823 70,871 Amortization of Intangible Assets 6,591 7,272 20,346 22,120 6,926 6,829 Non-controlling Interest 469 2,246 2,422 5,383 2,077 (124) EBITDA 613,500 341,702 1,592,686 1,094,503 400,272 578,914 Non-cash Adjustments Unrealized Hedging (Gain) Loss 3,030 (2,724) (4,090) (2,637) (9,956) 2,836 Inventory Valuation 1,017 236 1,482 2,757 200 265 Equity-based Compensation 7,978 6,875 25,933 22,924 9,580 8,375 Financing Expenses - 1,393 - 1,393 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 625,525 $ 347,482 $ 1,616,011 1,118,940 $ 400,096 $ 590,390 Other Operating Information Steel Average External Sales Price (Per ton) * $ 988 $ 778 $ 916 $ 767 $ 822 932 Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted) # $ 352 $ 305 $ 340 $ 291 $ 321 348 Flat Roll Shipments Butler and Columbus Flat Roll Divisions 1,562,813 1,537,600 4,713,125 4,610,101 1,548,814 1,601,498 Techs and Heartland Divisions 294,559 195,406 711,624 596,263 194,762 222,303 Long Product Shipments Structural and Rail Division 431,326 337,985 1,241,128 999,961 368,783 441,019 Engineered Bar Products Division 239,951 192,448 705,193 565,375 215,150 250,092 Roanoke Bar Division 145,648 120,652 409,194 362,752 123,403 140,143 Steel of West Virginia 82,623 74,901 245,236 228,184 83,732 78,881 Total Shipments (Tons) 2,756,920 2,458,992 8,025,500 7,362,636 2,534,644 2,733,936 External Shipments (Tons) 2,489,133 2,279,229 7,296,871 6,830,878 2,327,515 2,480,223 Steel Production (Tons) 2,852,451 2,536,990 8,222,163 7,557,231 2,601,200 2,768,512 Metals Recycling Nonferrous Shipments (000's of pounds) 277,332 261,716 852,994 815,763 271,628 304,034 Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons) 1,304,164 1,219,582 3,908,079 3,780,958 1,256,899 1,347,016 External Ferrous Shipments (Gross tons) 459,362 462,683 1,362,477 1,414,603 436,990 466,125 Fabrication Average External Sales Price (Per ton) $ 1,461 $ 1,317 $ 1,398 $ 1,306 $ 1,345 1,380 Shipments (Tons) 171,578 160,482 479,406 461,936 149,926 157,902 * Includes all steel operations # Includes ferrous cost per ton melted at our Steel Mills

