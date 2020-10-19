Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2020 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2020 net sales of $2.3 billion and net income of $100 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $108 million, or $0.51 per diluted share:

Costs (net of capitalized interest) associated with the construction of the company's Sinton, Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill of approximately $11 million , or $0.04 per diluted share.

Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $2.5 billion, with net income of $151 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. Sequential second quarter 2020 net sales were $2.1 billion, with net income of $75 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, which included refinancing costs of $0.08 per diluted share and costs (net of capitalized interest) related to the construction of the Texas steel mill of $0.03 per diluted share.

"The team delivered a solid performance despite the continued challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to operate safely, provide ongoing customer support, and strengthen our capital foundation. Our spirit of excellence was once again evidenced in our strong performance. Our third quarter 2020 consolidated operating income was $156 million and adjusted EBITDA $238 million.

"The domestic steel demand recovery has been strong, with automotive representing the most meaningful improvement and construction continuing to be resilient," continued Millett. "Flat roll steel spot prices rebounded during the third quarter, as customer inventory levels were extremely low and demand steadily improved. We expect to see continued price strength and customer demand throughout 2020 and into 2021. Our differentiated business model continues to drive best-in-class performance. Our steel mills operated at 85 percent of their production capability during the third quarter 2020, with the flat roll group achieving a rate of 99 percent. This contrasts to the domestic steel industry rate of 64 percent. Our continued market share gains coupled with support from our fabrication and steel processing businesses, reinforced our higher operating rates. In addition, our metals recycling platform provided a competitive advantage in sourcing ferrous scrap to support our steel mills."

Third Quarter 2020 Comments

Third quarter 2020 operating income for the company's steel operations was $144 million, or 17 percent lower than sequential second quarter results, due to metal spread compression caused by lower realized selling values in the company's flat roll business, mostly related to lagged contract arrangements. The third quarter 2020 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $21 sequentially to $734 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $7 sequentially to $259 per ton.

As states rescinded shelter-in-place mandates and manufacturing businesses, specifically the automotive sector, restarted, scrap flows dramatically improved in the third quarter. At the same time, domestic steel production increased, resulting in a meaningful increase in the company's metals recycling volumes and earnings. Third quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $15 million, compared to an operating loss of $6 million in the sequential second quarter.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved record quarterly operating income of $39 million, based on record quarterly shipments and metal spread expansion as average selling values improved and steel input costs declined. The steel fabrication platform's customer order backlog remains strong and is higher than in 2018 or 2019. Customers remain positive concerning non-residential construction projects.

Year-to-Date September 30, 2020 Comparison

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $363 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, with net sales of $7.0 billion, as compared to net income of $550 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.1 billion for the same period in 2019. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company's nine months ended September 30, 2020 adjusted net income was $398 million, or $1.88 per diluted share:

Financing costs related to the company's June 2020 refinancing activities of approximately $25 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, and

refinancing activities of approximately , or per diluted share, and Costs (net of capitalized interest) associated with the construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill of approximately $26 million , or $0.09 per diluted share.

Year-to-date 2020 net sales decreased 14 percent and operating income declined 27 percent to $588 million, when compared to the same period in 2019. Lower earnings were primarily the result of steel metal spread compression, as significantly lower average steel selling values more than offset average ferrous scrap cost reductions across the steel platform. Compared to prior year results, the average year-to-date external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $108 to $755 per ton. The average year-to-date ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $45 to $264 per ton. Even though year-to-date 2020 steel shipments were only one percent lower than 2019 results, the negative impact related to COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020 contributed significantly to the year-over-year decline in earnings.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $849 million during the first nine months of 2020, and invested $855 million in capital investments, of which the new Sinton Texas steel mill represented $640 million. During this period, the company also paid cash dividends of $157 million and repurchased $107 million of its common stock, while maintaining strong liquidity of $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Outlook

"We entered 2020 in a position of strength with ample cash and available liquidity of $2.8 billion, and we remain in a position of strength at the end of the third quarter 2020," stated Millett. "Our differentiated business model and performance-driven culture have proven our ability to generate strong cash flow during the most challenging environments. We entered 2020 prepared for the capital investment requirements related to the construction of our new state-of-the art, electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill. We are excited about this transformational strategic project, and the associated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification. This facility is designed to have product size and quality capabilities beyond that of existing EAF flat roll steel producers, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition, as well as providing a much more environmentally friendly steel production alternative for our customers. Construction is going well and remains within our expected project cost of $1.9 billion, with plans to commence operations mid-year 2021.

"We have targeted specific regional steel consuming markets. Our facility is located and designed to have a meaningful competitive advantage in these regions and in the displacement of imports. We have signed long-term agreements with three customers to co-locate on our site, and they plan to represent annual steel consuming and processing capability of between 800,000 to 1.0 million tons of flat roll steel. In August, we also completed the acquisition of Zimmer, a Mexican metals recycling company, which is an important part of our raw material strategy for the facility. I would like to welcome the Zimmer team to the Steel Dynamics family!

"The domestic economy is recovering from the shock of COVID-19 although it is still difficult to know the full extent of its eventual impact. However, we are currently seeing a solid recovery in domestic steel demand," continued Millett. "The automotive sector has seen the strongest improvement, and the construction sector has remained resilient. We are seeing pent up demand, as steel service center inventories were extremely low and still remain low compared to historical norms. Energy remains the weakest end market.

"Our commitment is to the safety of our teams, families, communities and to meet the needs of our customers. Our culture and our business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry, and we are in a place of strength. We are competitively positioned and focused to deliver long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders," concluded Millett.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) the effects of pandemics or other health issues, such as the recent novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19); (3) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (4) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, energy, and other steel-consuming industries; (5) fluctuations in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, zinc, graphite electrodes, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (6) the impact of domestic and foreign imports, including trade policy, restrictions, or agreements; (7) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new, acquired or planned businesses or assets; (8) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (9) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors — SEC Filings".

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months



September 30,

September 30,

Ended



2020

2019

2020

2019

June 30, 2020































Net sales

$ 2,330,832

$ 2,526,845

$ 7,000,237

$ 8,114,795

$ 2,094,305 Costs of goods sold



2,038,017



2,167,006



6,007,762



6,900,220



1,809,874 Gross profit



292,815



359,839



992,475



1,214,575



284,431































Selling, general and administrative expenses



118,235



107,242



340,432



324,530



109,299 Profit sharing



11,778



17,848



42,324



64,396



9,092 Amortization of intangible assets



6,946



6,704



21,327



20,730



7,190 Operating income



155,856



228,045



588,392



804,919



158,850































Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



18,950



31,339



74,671



94,782



27,702 Other expense (income), net



3,546



(4,545)



29,060



(15,137)



28,103 Income before income taxes



133,360



201,251



484,661



725,274



103,045































Income tax expense



29,083



48,643



110,783



171,093



24,280 Net income



104,277



152,608



373,878



554,181



78,765 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4,134)



(1,560)



(10,899)



(4,503)



(3,269) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$ 100,143

$ 151,048

$ 362,979

$ 549,678

$ 75,496































































Basic earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$ 0.48

$ 0.69

$ 1.72

$ 2.49

$ 0.36































Weighted average common shares outstanding



210,366



217,873



211,321



221,145



210,343































Diluted earnings per share attributable to





























Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the





























effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$ 0.47

$ 0.69

$ 1.71

$ 2.47

$ 0.36































Weighted average common shares





























and share equivalents outstanding



211,926



219,109



212,443



222,197



211,378































































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.75

$ 0.72

$ 0.25

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

















September 30,



December 31, Assets 2020



2019

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 1,267,618



$ 1,381,460 Short-term investments

-





262,174 Accounts receivable, net

918,842





844,336 Inventories

1,609,216





1,689,043 Other current assets

59,219





76,012 Total current assets

3,854,895





4,253,025













Property, plant and equipment, net

3,862,375





3,135,886













Intangible assets, net

306,574





327,901













Goodwill

474,520





452,915













Other assets

119,192





106,038 Total assets $ 8,617,556



$ 8,275,765 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 715,681



$ 513,344 Income taxes payable

827





2,014 Accrued expenses

376,891





401,984 Current maturities of long-term debt

82,229





89,356 Total current liabilities

1,175,628





1,006,698













Long-term debt

2,636,615





2,644,988













Deferred income taxes

512,503





484,169













Other liabilities

94,011





75,055 Total liabilities

4,418,757





4,210,910













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

155,414





143,614













Equity











Common stock

646





646 Treasury stock, at cost

(1,623,805)





(1,525,113) Additional paid-in capital

1,200,228





1,181,012 Retained earnings

4,624,019





4,419,296 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

95





(7) Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

4,201,183





4,075,834 Noncontrolling interests

(157,798)





(154,593) Total equity

4,043,385





3,921,241 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,617,556



$ 8,275,765

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019























Operating activities:





















Net income $ 104,277

$ 152,608

$ 373,878

$ 554,181























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





















operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

81,752



79,470



240,732



240,555 Equity-based compensation

9,486



8,841



36,850



33,229 Deferred income taxes

10,388



11,311



30,949



34,952 Other adjustments

17,237



(1,116)



21,701



(952) Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable

(58,271)



85,633



(57,991)



95,195 Inventories

(38,236)



35,479



83,790



139,889 Other assets

(3,894)



39



5,702



7,632 Accounts payable

645



1,111



121,764



(54,167) Income taxes receivable/payable

(27,127)



6,293



33,251



19,715 Accrued expenses

55,533



64,533



(41,545)



(83,001) Net cash provided by operating activities

151,790



444,202



849,081



987,228























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(327,647)



(154,131)



(854,898)



(293,687) Purchases of short-term investments

-



(34,884)



(149,359)



(134,026) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

69,545



79,508



411,533



293,279 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(59,012)



(3,694)



(59,012)



(97,106) Other investing activities

380



2,746



1,701



4,023 Net cash used in investing activities

(316,734)



(110,455)



(650,035)



(227,517)























Financing activities:





















Issuance of current and long-term debt

295,814



128,230



1,611,849



374,686 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(305,911)



(119,988)



(1,645,482)



(369,134) Dividends paid

(52,592)



(52,751)



(156,657)



(148,493) Purchase of treasury stock

-



(114,950)



(106,529)



(292,394) Other financing activities

(1,587)



(1,527)



(16,502)



(7,259) Net cash used in financing activities

(64,276)



(160,986)



(313,321)



(442,594)























Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(229,220)



172,761



(114,275)



317,117 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,502,342



978,779



1,387,397



834,423 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,273,122

$ 1,151,540

$ 1,273,122

$ 1,151,540















































Supplemental disclosure information:





















Cash paid for interest $ 8,597

$ 9,115

$ 77,050

$ 71,702 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 43,900

$ 29,794

$ 45,848

$ 116,149

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)







Third Quarter



Year to Date



















2020



2019



2020



2019



1Q 2020



2Q 2020 External Net Sales





































Steel



$ 1,696,530

$ 1,922,528

$ 5,266,263

$ 6,153,448

$ 1,941,706

$ 1,628,027 Fabrication





241,538



246,078



677,724



715,982



220,936



215,250 Metals Recycling





272,463



280,908



720,902



955,145



291,856



156,583 Other





120,301



77,331



335,348



290,220



120,602



94,445 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 2,330,832

$ 2,526,845

$ 7,000,237

$ 8,114,795

$ 2,575,100

$ 2,094,305 Operating Income





































Steel



$ 143,573

$ 239,587

$ 608,714

$ 846,793

$ 292,746

$ 172,395 Fabrication





39,272



35,321



95,672



86,690



29,204



27,196 Metals Recycling





15,467



2,894



17,875



33,466



8,326



(5,918) Operations





198,312



277,802



722,261



966,949



330,276



193,673







































Non-cash amortization of intangible assets





(6,946)



(6,704)



(21,327)



(20,730)



(7,191)



(7,190) Profit sharing expense





(11,778)



(17,848)



(42,324)



(64,396)



(21,454)



(9,092) Non-segment operations





(23,732)



(25,205)



(70,218)



(76,904)



(27,945)



(18,541) Consolidated Operating Income

$ 155,856

$ 228,045

$ 588,392

$ 804,919

$ 273,686

$ 158,850 Adjusted EBITDA





































Net income



$ 104,277

$ 152,608

$ 373,878

$ 554,181

$ 190,836

$ 78,765 Income taxes





29,083



48,643



110,783



171,093



57,420



24,280 Net interest expense





18,401



24,107



66,040



73,722



21,790



25,849 Depreciation





73,364



71,456



215,213



215,887



71,733



70,116 Amortization of intangible assets





6,946



6,704



21,327



20,730



7,191



7,190 Noncontrolling interest





(4,133)



(1,560)



(10,899)



(4,503)



(3,496)



(3,270) EBITDA



227,938



301,958



776,342



1,031,110



345,474



202,930 Non-cash adjustments





































Unrealized hedging gain





915



3,697



(555)



1,720



(1,262)



(208) Inventory valuation



47



278



1,164



870



859



258 Equity-based compensation





9,487



8,842



29,818



28,541



10,812



9,519 Refinancing charges





-



-



4,907



-



-



4,907 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 238,387

$ 314,775

$ 811,676

$ 1,062,241

$ 355,883

$ 217,406 Other Operating Information





































Steel





































Average external sales price (Per ton) (a)



$ 734

$ 809

$ 755

$ 863

$ 774

$ 755 Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (b)



$ 259

$ 275

$ 264

$ 309

$ 267

$ 266







































Flat Roll shipments





































Butler and Columbus Flat Roll divisions





1,499,873



1,527,230



4,442,610



4,628,544



1,584,264



1,358,473 Steel Processing divisions (c)





460,854



427,645



1,285,672



1,181,269



405,981



418,837 Long Product shipments





































Structural and Rail Division





393,519



366,306



1,228,551



1,094,582



434,882



400,150 Engineered Bar Products Division





138,948



176,564



466,135



579,082



189,801



137,386 Roanoke Bar Division





113,898



123,495



379,224



404,355



140,222



125,104 Steel of West Virginia





75,594



90,669



245,695



277,846



92,032



78,069 Total Shipments (Tons)



2,682,686



2,711,909



8,047,887



8,165,678



2,847,182



2,518,019







































External Shipments (Tons) (a)



2,310,004



2,362,915



6,958,024



7,096,975



2,495,164



2,152,856







































Steel Mill Production (Tons)



2,320,134



2,369,423



6,987,533



7,181,878



2,535,233



2,132,167 Metals Recycling





































Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)





267,338



257,087



706,330



815,347



272,078



166,914 Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)





1,256,351



1,169,963



3,250,565



3,531,003



1,192,144



802,070 External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



369,576



396,135



961,197



1,204,453



393,651



197,970 Fabrication





































Average sales price (Per ton)



$ 1,375

$ 1,464

$ 1,365

$ 1,523

$ 1,356

$ 1,364 Shipments (Tons)





179,375



168,571



502,854



470,776



163,312



160,168







































(a) Represents all steel operations (b) Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our six electric arc furnace steel mills (c) Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply locations

