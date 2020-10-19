Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced third quarter 2020 financial results. The company reported third quarter 2020 net sales of $2.3 billion and net income of $100 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the following item, the company's third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $108 million, or $0.51 per diluted share:

  • Costs (net of capitalized interest) associated with the construction of the company's Sinton, Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill of approximately $11 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. 

Comparatively, prior year third quarter net sales were $2.5 billion, with net income of $151 million, or $0.69 per diluted share. Sequential second quarter 2020 net sales were $2.1 billion, with net income of $75 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, which included refinancing costs of $0.08 per diluted share and costs (net of capitalized interest) related to the construction of the Texas steel mill of $0.03 per diluted share.

"The team delivered a solid performance despite the continued challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic," said Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to operate safely, provide ongoing customer support, and strengthen our capital foundation. Our spirit of excellence was once again evidenced in our strong performance. Our third quarter 2020 consolidated operating income was $156 million and adjusted EBITDA $238 million

"The domestic steel demand recovery has been strong, with automotive representing the most meaningful improvement and construction continuing to be resilient," continued Millett. "Flat roll steel spot prices rebounded during the third quarter, as customer inventory levels were extremely low and demand steadily improved. We expect to see continued price strength and customer demand throughout 2020 and into 2021. Our differentiated business model continues to drive best-in-class performance. Our steel mills operated at 85 percent of their production capability during the third quarter 2020, with the flat roll group achieving a rate of 99 percent. This contrasts to the domestic steel industry rate of 64 percent. Our continued market share gains coupled with support from our fabrication and steel processing businesses, reinforced our higher operating rates. In addition, our metals recycling platform provided a competitive advantage in sourcing ferrous scrap to support our steel mills."

Third Quarter 2020 Comments

Third quarter 2020 operating income for the company's steel operations was $144 million, or 17 percent lower than sequential second quarter results, due to metal spread compression caused by lower realized selling values in the company's flat roll business, mostly related to lagged contract arrangements.  The third quarter 2020 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $21 sequentially to $734 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $7 sequentially to $259 per ton.

As states rescinded shelter-in-place mandates and manufacturing businesses, specifically the automotive sector, restarted, scrap flows dramatically improved in the third quarter. At the same time, domestic steel production increased, resulting in a meaningful increase in the company's metals recycling volumes and earnings. Third quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $15 million, compared to an operating loss of $6 million in the sequential second quarter.   

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved record quarterly operating income of $39 million, based on record quarterly shipments and metal spread expansion as average selling values improved and steel input costs declined. The steel fabrication platform's customer order backlog remains strong and is higher than in 2018 or 2019. Customers remain positive concerning non-residential construction projects.  

Year-to-Date September 30, 2020 Comparison

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $363 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, with net sales of $7.0 billion, as compared to net income of $550 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, with net sales of $8.1 billion for the same period in 2019. Excluding the impact from the following items, the company's nine months ended September 30, 2020 adjusted net income was $398 million, or $1.88 per diluted share:

  • Financing costs related to the company's June 2020 refinancing activities of approximately $25 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, and
  • Costs (net of capitalized interest) associated with the construction of the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill of approximately $26 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Year-to-date 2020 net sales decreased 14 percent and operating income declined 27 percent to $588 million, when compared to the same period in 2019. Lower earnings were primarily the result of steel metal spread compression, as significantly lower average steel selling values more than offset average ferrous scrap cost reductions across the steel platform. Compared to prior year results, the average year-to-date external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $108 to $755 per ton.  The average year-to-date ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $45 to $264 per ton. Even though year-to-date 2020 steel shipments were only one percent lower than 2019 results, the negative impact related to COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020 contributed significantly to the year-over-year decline in earnings.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $849 million during the first nine months of 2020, and invested $855 million in capital investments, of which the new Sinton Texas steel mill represented $640 million. During this period, the company also paid cash dividends of $157 million and repurchased $107 million of its common stock, while maintaining strong liquidity of $2.5 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Outlook 

"We entered 2020 in a position of strength with ample cash and available liquidity of $2.8 billion, and we remain in a position of strength at the end of the third quarter 2020," stated Millett. "Our differentiated business model and performance-driven culture have proven our ability to generate strong cash flow during the most challenging environments. We entered 2020 prepared for the capital investment requirements related to the construction of our new state-of-the art, electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill. We are excited about this transformational strategic project, and the associated long-term value creation it will bring through geographic and value-added product diversification. This facility is designed to have product size and quality capabilities beyond that of existing EAF flat roll steel producers, competing even more effectively with the integrated steel model and foreign competition, as well as providing a much more environmentally friendly steel production alternative for our customers. Construction is going well and remains within our expected project cost of $1.9 billion, with plans to commence operations mid-year 2021.

"We have targeted specific regional steel consuming markets. Our facility is located and designed to have a meaningful competitive advantage in these regions and in the displacement of imports. We have signed long-term agreements with three customers to co-locate on our site, and they plan to represent annual steel consuming and processing capability of between 800,000 to 1.0 million tons of flat roll steel. In August, we also completed the acquisition of Zimmer, a Mexican metals recycling company, which is an important part of our raw material strategy for the facility. I would like to welcome the Zimmer team to the Steel Dynamics family!

"The domestic economy is recovering from the shock of COVID-19 although it is still difficult to know the full extent of its eventual impact.  However, we are currently seeing a solid recovery in domestic steel demand," continued Millett. "The automotive sector has seen the strongest improvement, and the construction sector has remained resilient. We are seeing pent up demand, as steel service center inventories were extremely low and still remain low compared to historical norms. Energy remains the weakest end market.

"Our commitment is to the safety of our teams, families, communities and to meet the needs of our customers. Our culture and our business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry, and we are in a place of strength. We are competitively positioned and focused to deliver long-term value creation for all of our stakeholders," concluded Millett.

Conference Call and Webcast

Steel Dynamics, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 operating and financial results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. You may access the call and find dial-in information on the Investors section of the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com.  A replay of the call will be available on our website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 25, 2020.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains some predictive statements about future events, including statements related to conditions in domestic or global economies, conditions in steel and recycled metals market places, Steel Dynamics' revenues, costs of purchased materials, future profitability and earnings, and the operation of new, existing or planned facilities. These statements, which we generally precede or accompany by such typical conditional words as "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "seek", "project", or "expect", or by the words "may", "will", or "should", are intended to be made as "forward-looking," subject to many risks and uncertainties, within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements speak only as of this date and are based upon information and assumptions, which we consider reasonable as of this date, concerning our businesses and the environments in which they operate. Such predictive statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and we undertake no duty to update or revise any such statements. Some factors that could cause such forward-looking statements to turn out differently than anticipated include: (1) the effects of uncertain economic conditions; (2) the effects of pandemics or other health issues, such as the recent novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19); (3) cyclical and changing industrial demand; (4) changes in conditions in any of the steel or scrap-consuming sectors of the economy which affect demand for our products, including the strength of the non-residential and residential construction, automotive, manufacturing, appliance, energy, and other steel-consuming industries; (5) fluctuations in the cost of key raw materials and supplies (including steel scrap, iron units, zinc, graphite electrodes, and energy costs) and our ability to pass on any cost increases; (6) the impact of domestic and foreign imports, including trade policy, restrictions, or agreements; (7) unanticipated difficulties in integrating or starting up new, acquired or planned businesses or assets; (8) risks and uncertainties involving product and/or technology development; and (9) occurrences of unexpected plant outages or equipment failures.

More specifically, we refer you to Steel Dynamics' more detailed explanation of these and other factors and risks that may cause such predictive statements to turn out differently, as set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the headings Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or in other reports which we from time to time file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These are available publicly on the Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov, and on the Steel Dynamics website, www.steeldynamics.com under "Investors — SEC Filings".

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Three Months


September 30,

September 30,

Ended


2020

2019

2020

2019

June 30, 2020
















Net sales

$

2,330,832

$

2,526,845

$

7,000,237

$

8,114,795

$

2,094,305

Costs of goods sold

2,038,017

2,167,006

6,007,762

6,900,220

1,809,874

      Gross profit

292,815

359,839

992,475

1,214,575

284,431
















Selling, general and administrative expenses

118,235

107,242

340,432

324,530

109,299

Profit sharing

11,778

17,848

42,324

64,396

9,092

Amortization of intangible assets

6,946

6,704

21,327

20,730

7,190

      Operating income

155,856

228,045

588,392

804,919

158,850
















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

18,950

31,339

74,671

94,782

27,702

Other expense (income), net

3,546

(4,545)

29,060

(15,137)

28,103

      Income before income taxes

133,360

201,251

484,661

725,274

103,045
















Income tax expense

29,083

48,643

110,783

171,093

24,280

      Net income

104,277

152,608

373,878

554,181

78,765

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4,134)

(1,560)

(10,899)

(4,503)

(3,269)

      Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$

100,143

$

151,048

$

362,979

$

549,678

$

75,496
































Basic earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$

0.48

$

0.69

$

1.72

$

2.49

$

0.36
















Weighted average common shares outstanding

210,366

217,873

211,321

221,145

210,343
















Diluted earnings per share attributable to














   Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the














   effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$

0.47

$

0.69

$

1.71

$

2.47

$

0.36
















Weighted average common shares














   and share equivalents outstanding

211,926

219,109

212,443

222,197

211,378
































Dividends declared per share

$

0.25

$

0.24

$

0.75

$

0.72

$

0.25

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)









September 30,

December 31,

Assets

2020

2019

(unaudited)



Current assets





   Cash and equivalents

$

1,267,618

$

1,381,460

   Short-term investments

-


262,174

   Accounts receivable, net


918,842


844,336

   Inventories


1,609,216


1,689,043

   Other current assets


59,219


76,012

      Total current assets


3,854,895


4,253,025







Property, plant and equipment, net


3,862,375


3,135,886







Intangible assets, net

306,574


327,901







Goodwill

474,520


452,915







Other assets


119,192


106,038

      Total assets

$

8,617,556

$

8,275,765

Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





   Accounts payable

$

715,681

$

513,344

   Income taxes payable

827


2,014

   Accrued expenses

376,891


401,984

   Current maturities of long-term debt

82,229


89,356

      Total current liabilities


1,175,628


1,006,698







Long-term debt

2,636,615


2,644,988







Deferred income taxes

512,503


484,169







Other liabilities

94,011


75,055

      Total liabilities


4,418,757


4,210,910







Commitments and contingencies












Redeemable noncontrolling interests

155,414


143,614







Equity





   Common stock

646


646

   Treasury stock, at cost

(1,623,805)


(1,525,113)

   Additional paid-in capital


1,200,228


1,181,012

   Retained earnings


4,624,019


4,419,296

   Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

95


(7)

      Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity


4,201,183


4,075,834

   Noncontrolling interests

(157,798)


(154,593)

      Total equity

4,043,385


3,921,241

      Total liabilities and equity

$

8,617,556

$

8,275,765

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)














Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019












Operating activities:










   Net income

$

104,277

$

152,608

$

373,878

$

554,181












   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by










      operating activities:










      Depreciation and amortization

81,752

79,470

240,732

240,555

      Equity-based compensation

9,486

8,841

36,850

33,229

      Deferred income taxes


10,388

11,311

30,949

34,952

      Other adjustments

17,237

(1,116)

21,701

(952)

      Changes in certain assets and liabilities:










         Accounts receivable


(58,271)

85,633

(57,991)

95,195

         Inventories


(38,236)

35,479

83,790

139,889

         Other assets


(3,894)

39

5,702

7,632

         Accounts payable


645

1,111

121,764

(54,167)

         Income taxes receivable/payable

(27,127)

6,293

33,251

19,715

         Accrued expenses

55,533

64,533

(41,545)

(83,001)

      Net cash provided by operating activities


151,790

444,202

849,081

987,228












Investing activities:










   Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(327,647)

(154,131)

(854,898)

(293,687)

   Purchases of short-term investments

-

(34,884)

(149,359)

(134,026)

   Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

69,545

79,508

411,533

293,279

   Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(59,012)

(3,694)

(59,012)

(97,106)

   Other investing activities

380

2,746

1,701

4,023

      Net cash used in investing activities

(316,734)

(110,455)

(650,035)

(227,517)












Financing activities:










   Issuance of current and long-term debt


295,814

128,230

1,611,849

374,686

   Repayment of current and long-term debt


(305,911)

(119,988)

(1,645,482)

(369,134)

   Dividends paid


(52,592)

(52,751)

(156,657)

(148,493)

   Purchase of treasury stock

-

(114,950)

(106,529)

(292,394)

   Other financing activities

(1,587)

(1,527)

(16,502)

(7,259)

      Net cash used in financing activities


(64,276)

(160,986)

(313,321)

(442,594)












Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(229,220)

172,761

(114,275)

317,117

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,502,342

978,779

1,387,397

834,423

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,273,122

$

1,151,540

$

1,273,122

$

1,151,540
























Supplemental disclosure information:










   Cash paid for interest

$

8,597

$

9,115

$

77,050

$

71,702

   Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

43,900

$

29,794

$

45,848

$

116,149

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)




Third Quarter

Year to Date









2020

2019

2020

2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

External Net Sales


















   Steel

$

1,696,530

$

1,922,528

$

5,266,263

$

6,153,448

$

1,941,706

$

1,628,027

   Fabrication


241,538

246,078

677,724

715,982

220,936

215,250

   Metals Recycling


272,463

280,908

720,902

955,145

291,856

156,583

   Other


120,301

77,331

335,348

290,220

120,602

94,445

      Consolidated Net Sales


$

2,330,832

$

2,526,845

$

7,000,237

$

8,114,795

$

2,575,100

$

2,094,305

Operating Income


















   Steel

$

143,573

$

239,587

$

608,714

$

846,793

$

292,746

$

172,395

   Fabrication


39,272

35,321

95,672

86,690

29,204

27,196

   Metals Recycling




15,467

2,894

17,875

33,466

8,326

(5,918)

      Operations


198,312

277,802

722,261

966,949

330,276

193,673




















   Non-cash amortization of intangible assets


(6,946)

(6,704)

(21,327)

(20,730)

(7,191)

(7,190)

   Profit sharing expense


(11,778)

(17,848)

(42,324)

(64,396)

(21,454)

(9,092)

   Non-segment operations




(23,732)

(25,205)

(70,218)

(76,904)

(27,945)

(18,541)

      Consolidated Operating Income 


$

155,856

$

228,045

$

588,392

$

804,919

$

273,686

$

158,850

Adjusted EBITDA


















      Net income

$

104,277

$

152,608

$

373,878

$

554,181

$

190,836

$

78,765

      Income taxes


29,083

48,643

110,783

171,093

57,420

24,280

      Net interest expense


18,401

24,107

66,040

73,722

21,790

25,849

      Depreciation




73,364

71,456

215,213

215,887

71,733

70,116

      Amortization of intangible assets


6,946

6,704

21,327

20,730

7,191

7,190

      Noncontrolling interest


(4,133)

(1,560)

(10,899)

(4,503)

(3,496)

(3,270)

            EBITDA 



227,938

301,958

776,342

1,031,110

345,474

202,930

      Non-cash adjustments


















         Unrealized hedging gain


915

3,697

(555)

1,720

(1,262)

(208)

         Inventory valuation

47

278

1,164

870

859

258

         Equity-based compensation


9,487

8,842

29,818

28,541

10,812

9,519

         Refinancing charges


-

-

4,907

-

-

4,907

            Adjusted EBITDA 


$

238,387

$

314,775

$

811,676

$

1,062,241

$

355,883

$

217,406

Other Operating Information


















   Steel


















      Average external sales price (Per ton) (a)

$

734

$

809

$

755

$

863

$

774

$

755

      Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (b)

$

259

$

275

$

264

$

309

$

267

$

266




















      Flat Roll shipments


















         Butler and Columbus Flat Roll divisions


1,499,873

1,527,230

4,442,610

4,628,544

1,584,264

1,358,473

         Steel Processing divisions (c)


460,854

427,645

1,285,672

1,181,269

405,981

418,837

      Long Product shipments


















         Structural and Rail Division


393,519

366,306

1,228,551

1,094,582

434,882

400,150

         Engineered Bar Products Division


138,948

176,564

466,135

579,082

189,801

137,386

         Roanoke Bar Division


113,898

123,495

379,224

404,355

140,222

125,104

         Steel of West Virginia


75,594

90,669

245,695

277,846

92,032

78,069

            Total Shipments (Tons

2,682,686

2,711,909

8,047,887

8,165,678

2,847,182

2,518,019




















            External Shipments (Tons) (a) 



2,310,004

2,362,915

6,958,024

7,096,975

2,495,164

2,152,856




















            Steel Mill Production (Tons)

2,320,134

2,369,423

6,987,533

7,181,878

2,535,233

2,132,167

   Metals Recycling


















      Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)


267,338

257,087

706,330

815,347

272,078

166,914

      Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)


1,256,351

1,169,963

3,250,565

3,531,003

1,192,144

802,070

            External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)

369,576

396,135

961,197

1,204,453

393,651

197,970

   Fabrication


















      Average sales price (Per ton)

$

1,375

$

1,464

$

1,365

$

1,523

$

1,356

$

1,364

      Shipments (Tons)


179,375

168,571

502,854

470,776

163,312

160,168




















(a)   Represents all steel operations

(b)   Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our six electric arc furnace steel mills

(c)   Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply locations

