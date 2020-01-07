Steel Fiber Market Size Worth $2.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global steel fiber market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, exhibiting 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in industrial flooring application is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Concrete floor slab is vital structural component in industrial companies. Basic requirement for such flooring applications is adequate reinforcement to avoid the cracks. Demand of steel fibers is projected to grow on account of increasing use of steel fiber in industrial flooring in the fast-track construction. This is mainly due to added advantages, such as high toughness and ductility and tighter crack control offered by these products over conventional reinforcement products.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, precast segment accounted for a market share of 21.8% in 2018. Increased durability and low maintenance of steel fiber are expected to drive the segment growth

Pavements and tunneling segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% in terms of revenue, over the next seven years. Increased spending on roadways in both developing and developed countries is likely to remain a key focus area for market participants

In terms of volume, North America is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025 on account of increasing spending to replace old infrastructure, such as roadways, bridges, and other structures

Europe accounted for 30.9% revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high demand from construction of pavements and tunneling projects

Key market players include Bekaert, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd, Fibrometals., Kosteel Co. Ltd, Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Co. Ltd, Spajic doo, Green Steel Group., and R. STAT

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Steel Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Slabs & Flooring, Precast, Pavements & Tunneling), By Type (Hooked, Straight), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/steel-fiber-market

Increasing investments in transportation sector is promising area for the market vendors due to use of steel fiber in roadways. Construction of roadways is growing at rapid pace in countries, such as India wherein transport infrastructure is key focus of the government. For instance, construction of highways in India has increased from 8,231 km in 2017 to 9,829 km in 2018, with year-on-year growth of nearly 20%. Wherein, Government of India spent around USD 18 billion in 2018 for road infrastructure.

Major manufacturers operating in the steel fiber market are focused on providing support services in order to deploy the products in non-structural applications. In their post-sale services, sales representatives of manufacturing companies assist in determining size, type, and volume of products require for reinforcement applications. These factors are projected to drive the application of steel fiber products in building and construction sector in the forthcoming years.

In developing countries, code provisions and experimental data about the product is not available adequately. Lack of skilled persons and hesitancy among engineers and practitioners to deploy these products for structural applications is likely to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global steel fiber market based on type, application, and region:

Steel Fiber Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hooked



Straight



Deformed



Others

Steel Fiber Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Slabs & Flooring



Precast



Pavements & Tunneling



Others

Steel Fiber Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Australia





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Basalt Fiber Market – The global basalt fiber industry is expected to witness a significant growth owing to demand from industries such as automotive, building & construction, marine, and electronics.

The global basalt fiber industry is expected to witness a significant growth owing to demand from industries such as automotive, building & construction, marine, and electronics. Aramid Fiber Market – The global aramid fiber market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The global aramid fiber market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025. High Temperature Fibers Market – The global high temperature fibers market is anticipated to register healthy growth over the forecast period on account of extensive product usage in the automotive and aerospace industries.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.