Steel Industry Massively Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic - Many Non-Essential Construction Projects Halted as a Result of the Outbreak

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the steel industry, "Steel Industry Affected by Lowered Demand During COVID-19 Outbreak"

Global crude steel production decreased by 1.4% in the first 3 months of 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year. Although steel was declared an essential industry in several countries, demand for steel production has fallen sharply during the pandemic. Automotive manufacturing, one of the largest consumers of steel, has been curtailed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 while falling energy prices have led to much lower demand from sectors like oil and gas. Many non-essential construction projects have been halted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak which has also negatively affected demand for steel.



Recently, several automotive manufacturers such as Volvo, Toyota, VW, Nissan and Seat have announced plans to begin re-opening factories and restarting vehicle production in the European Union and United Kingdom which could lead to increased demand for steel. There are also signs that China, the largest metal consumer in the world, is moving towards recovery with imports of semi-finished steel increasing over the last two months.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Steel Industry Affected by Lowered Demand During COVID-19 Outbreak"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

