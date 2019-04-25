SteelCloud & ConfigOS Awarded CIS Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Benchmark Certification

ASHBURN, Va., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC announced today that ConfigOS, its patented automated compliance software product, has been certified by CIS Benchmarks™ for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, v2.2.0; Level 1 and 2 server and Level 1 and 2 Workstation. Organizations that leverage ConfigOS policy remediation can now ensure that the configuration of their critical assets will align with the CIS Benchmarks consensus-based practice standards.

"SteelCloud is pleased to add Red Hat Linux 7 to our growing library of automated CIS content," said Brian Hajost, SteelCloud President and CEO. "CIS Benchmarks are critical industry-accepted hardening standards used by organizations to meet the security requirements for FISMA, FedRAMP, PCI, HIPAA, and other compliance mandates. ConfigOS delivers the most comprehensive solution for automating the remediation of system policy to the newest CIS standards."

ConfigOS is currently implemented in enterprise environments, classified and tactical programs, agile labs, and the AWS commercial cloud. ConfigOS is client-less technology, requiring no software agents. ConfigOS scans endpoint systems for hundreds of CIS controls in under 60 seconds and then remediates the endpoints in under 90 seconds. Automated remediation rollback as well as comprehensive compliance reporting are provided. ConfigOS was designed to harden CIS controls around an application baseline in 60 minutes - typically eliminating weeks or months from the accreditation timeline. ConfigOS automates the incorporation of documented policy waivers to ensure flawless automated CIS remediation and compliance reporting. ConfigOS addresses Microsoft Windows 7/8/10 and Windows Server 2008/2012/2016 along with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5/6/7 and CENTOS Linux.

This certification is issued by CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) "Cybersecurity challenges are mounting daily, which makes the need for standard configurations imperative. By certifying its product with CIS, SteelCloud has demonstrated its commitment to actively solve the foundational problem of ensuring standard configurations are used throughout a given enterprise," said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President of Security Best Practices & Automation Group.

In order for a product to receive the CIS Benchmarks Certification, a vendor must adapt its product to accurately report to the security recommendations in the associated CIS Benchmarks profile. CIS Certified Security Software Products demonstrate a strong commitment by the vendors to provide their customers with the ability to ensure their assets are secured according to consensus-based best practice standards.

The CIS Benchmarks program is a trusted, independent authority that facilitates the collaboration of public and private industry experts to achieve consensus on practical and actionable solutions. CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance requirements for FISMA, PCI, HIPPA and other security mandates.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for enterprise customers and technology providers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to organizations around the world which simplify implementation and ongoing security and mission support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674-5500. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com or by email at info@steelcloud.com.

About CIS

CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls™ and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks. These proven guidelines are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. Our CIS Hardened Images™ are virtual machine emulations preconfigured to provide secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to both the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the go-to resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (EI-ISAC™), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. State, Local and Territorial elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

