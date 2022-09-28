SteelCloud Named a Top Cloud Security Solutions Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine

Automate Continuous Compliance in the Cloud

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCloud LLC, a STIG and CIS compliance automation software developer, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the "Top 10 Cloud Security Solutions Providers - 2022" by Enterprise Security Magazine.

A distinguished panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders including board members of Enterprise Security Magazine has chosen and included SteelCloud in the Top 10 list.

Top 10 Cloud Security Solutions Provider Award

"We take pride in honoring SteelCloud as one among the 10 companies that are featured in the Cloud Security Solutions Special Edition," said Russell Thomas, Managing Editor of Enterprise Security Magazine. "To accelerate the accreditation of new applications and to automate the security sustainment of deployed infrastructure, SteelCloud develops technology for automated remediation of cloud and on-prem endpoints to the DISA STIGs and/or the CIS Security Benchmarks. I congratulate SteelCloud for achieving this Top 10 Cloud Security Solutions Provider recognition."

SteelCloud's technology allows clients to document and maintain continuous compliance in the cloud. SteelCloud automates policy and security controls remediation by lowering the complexity, time, and expense associated with adhering to Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG), Center for Information Security (CIS), and other government security policy mandates.

SteelCloud has helped many customers swiftly migrate applications from on-premise to the cloud with system-level controls as the foundation for security. The company's technology allows users to adjust policies easily and address waivers to customize and meet compliance mandates.

About Enterprise Security Magazine

Enterprise Security Magazine has culminated into the go-to print and digital platform that speaks about the security solutions which can help organizations to get prepared for radical changes and mainstream attacks that can cripple an infrastructure. Enterprise Security magazine follows a unique learn-from-peer approach where chief security officers and decisions makers share their innovative solutions along with their industry expertise and wisdom. For more info, visit: https://www.enterprisesecuritymag.com/.

About SteelCloud

SteelCloud develops STIG and CIS compliance software for government and commercial customers. Our products automate policy and security remediation by reducing the complexity, effort, and expense of meeting government security mandates. SteelCloud has delivered security policy-compliant solutions to enterprises worldwide, simplifying implementation and ongoing security and compliance support. SteelCloud products are easy to license through our GSA Schedule 70 contract. SteelCloud can be reached at (703) 674–5500 or [email protected]. Additional information is available at www.steelcloud.com, or contact Jamie Coffey at [email protected].

