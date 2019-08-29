SteelCrest's Sales Increase 30% By Selling Direct To Consumers

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelCrest, the industry leader, specializing in the manufacture of high-end decorative vent covers, has recently begun to offer its products directly to consumers via Amazon and Home Depot. By adjusting its strategy SteelCrest's product sales have increased over 30% quarter after quarter.

Homeowners looking for inexpensive ways to increase the value of their homes have turned to one of the easiest home upgrades-replacing their vent covers. Often overlooked in the median-priced home market, Decorative HVAC Covers have long been a key element in the design of high-end homes. Interior designers and architects have known for years that this simple upgrade adds richness in detail to their designs. Custom home builders also know that buyers pay attention to the small details and now offer Decorative Vent Covers as part of their basic home packages.

"Our incursion into the Direct-to-Consumer market, through retailers like Amazon and Home Depot, has propelled our company to grow at an unprecedented pace. We are forecasting a sales increase above 30% for this quarter," said Doug Lawyer, CEO and co-founder of SteelCrest.

Alicia Prechtel, an interior designer based in Scottsdale Arizona, comments, "Even on a budget you can create a home that looks straight out of a luxury magazine. Decorative Vent covers can make a big difference. Just like updating old fixtures and adding moldings to the new look, an artfully crafted vent cover is a valuable finishing touch."

About SteelCrest

SteelCrest is a Phoenix-based manufacturer of high-end HVAC registers, decorative vent covers, metal grilles and architectural panels. Founders Doug Lawyer and Ray Costello created SteelCrest with both function and elegant design in mind. SteelCrest's ability to customize and execute any shape or pattern, including radius forms, has made them the go-to-choice for high-end interior designers and some of the nation's top architects. www.steelcrestonline.com

