SteelHouse Partners with Telaria to Create Premium Inventory Packages for Connected TV Advertising

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelHouse, an advertising software company, announces its strategic focus on Connected TV premium inventory through its self-serve Advertising Suite. This inventory has been made available through partnerships which include Telaria, a leading supply-side platform built to monetize direct and programmatic premium video inventory.

SteelHouse's CTV offering brings the efficacy of digital advertising to television screens via private marketplace deals with top tier publishers. These PMP deals are key to their Living Room Quality ™ offering, giving advertisers access to run commercials on long form, ad-supported, episodic, on-demand, and live news or live sports programming. With SteelHouse, Connected TV ads are only delivered via apps from major TV networks, as well as many cable and digital content creators like Discovery, SlingTV, ESPN, NBC, and Crackle.

"Telaria shares our commitment to quality and brand safety through a mutual strategic decision to focus on providing advertisers with premium Connected TV inventory at scale," said Natalie Serota, SVP of Business Development at SteelHouse.

SteelHouse allows brands to reach the growing number of cord cutters with the efficiency and data-driven precision of a digital channel. This represents an opportunity for marketers to capitalize on increasing amounts of inventory, and to reach net new audiences.

"The Connected TV campaign we ran with SteelHouse was actually able to generate site traffic with a CPM that was much lower than a traditional television spot and with a 92.7% completion rate," said Geoff White, Director of Growth Marketing at Green Chef. "We believe these type of results are only possible when ads are being served through premium inventory instead of mixed in with inventory such as pre-roll/mid-roll or YouTube videos."

About SteelHouse

SteelHouse is an AI-driven, self-service advertising software company for brands of all sizes. The SteelHouse Advertising Suite provides marketers with everything they need to build their own ads then launch retargeting and prospecting campaigns through display, mobile, native, connected TV, and social media. Our solutions give advertisers total transparency and complete control over their campaigns – all with the fastest go-live in the industry.

About Telaria

Telaria is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes.

