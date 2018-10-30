Steep Hill Arkansas Open House with Dedication Ceremony

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with the Imperious Cannabis Business Expo in Little Rock, Arkansas, Steep Hill Arkansas will open its doors this evening to give key industry stakeholders a preview tour of the lab. Cannabis testing tours are planned every half hour and in anticipation of the forthcoming official opening next year, a dedication and green ribbon cutting ceremony will be held featuring prominent entrepreneur, activist, and author, Steve DeAngelo. "Having started the cannabis testing industry by co-founding the original Steep Hill lab in California, it is very satisfying to me personally to see that high-quality testing standards will be made available to patients in Arkansas. My life's work has been to insure this amazing plant can be made safely accessible to patients who need it and the opening of Steep Hill Arkansas is yet another step towards this goal," DeAngelo said.

Brandon Thornton, co-owner and CEO of Steep Hill Arkansas, said, "We are honored to host Steve DeAngelo, a global industry leader, who has dedicated his life to moving the cannabis industry forward to full legalization both within the US and abroad, come to our lab and share his inspirational message with us at our open house ceremony." Thornton, a multi-state licensed pharmacist continued, "Testing is key to providing safe cannabis, by analyzing the product to make sure heavy metal, pesticides, and other contaminants are in accordance with the State's health regulations. Our team looks forward to serving the Arkansas patient community soon."

Steep Hill Arkansas is currently working to obtain the ISO-17025 accreditation and is expected to be open for regulatory testing in spring of 2019. For more information, info@ar.steephill.com or O: (501) 516-8028, M: (615) 727-2409 https://www.steephill.com/locations/arkansas

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is the world's leading cannabis science and technology company with significant footprints in lab testing, research and development and the study of cannabis genetics. Steep Hill's foundation was built on testing and analyzing medical and recreational cannabis to ensure compliance with current safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States and has been on the cutting edge since its inception. Steep Hill is currently expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt "best practices" in cannabis testing, the company also provides expert consulting services to legislators and regulators in many countries, states and municipalities around the world. Steep Hill: "Leading the Science of Cannabis. Globally℠"

For more information about Steep Hill visit: www.steephill.com

Contact: Arielle Chu | Phone: (510) 562-7400 | 206420@email4pr.com

SOURCE Steep Hill Labs, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.steephill.com

