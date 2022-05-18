Steep Hill Michigan Achieves ISO 17025:2017 Accreditation

BERKELEY, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steep Hill is pleased to announce that the Company's licensee partner, Steep Hill Michigan, a Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) licensed medical and adult-use/recreational cannabis safety compliance testing facility, has earned ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, an International Standard recognized by governments and industry participants as the standard of excellence for the technical requirements and operational competence of a quality laboratory management system. The accreditation was validated by Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation (PJLA), the Michigan-based world-wide leader in ISO assessment and validation.

Steep Hill Michigan, CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Kittendorf, said in making the announcement, "Achieving ISO 17025 accreditation is a critical milestone for our operation in Michigan. This accreditation underscores our team's commitment to quality management and continual improvement. It assures our customers that testing performed by Steep Hill Michigan is rigorous and accurate, thereby instilling consumer confidence that products tested by Steep Hill Michigan fully meet all safety requirements."

Testing cannabis is a state requirement and verifies that medicinal and adult-use products are safe for consumption and free from harmful levels of contaminants. Steep Hill Michigan, located on the west side of Ann Arbor provides full-service compliance and research and development testing for Michigan caregivers, cultivators, and processors. Their team is committed to providing excellent customer service, quick turnaround times, and reliable results. First-time customers can receive up to $100 discount on their first full compliance test until December 31, 2022.

Steep Hill Michigan is open business Monday to Friday, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm. For further information, please contact Steep Hill Michigan at: [email protected] or call: (734) 353-4243.

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is a leading cannabis science company with significant footprints in lab testing and research and development. Steep Hill's foundation was built on testing and analyzing medical and recreational cannabis to ensure compliance with current safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States. Steep Hill is currently expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt "best practices" in cannabis testing, the company also provides expert consulting services to many regions around the world. Steep Hill: "Globally Driven. Locally Focused."

Steep Hill, Inc. (US) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steep Hill CSE:STPH. For more information about Steep Hill visit: www.steephill.com

