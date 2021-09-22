Steeped Coffee Wins NEXTY Award For Best New Product

Brewed similar to tea, these ethically sourced certified compostable Steeped Packs serve up convenient specialty coffee. Steeped Coffee is quickly becoming the premier standard in single-serve coffee. The Expo East NEXTY Awards this year had over 700 category entries, where highlighted brands are recognized as the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry.

"To rise above hundreds of other nominations is an incredible feat. The winners of our NEXTY Awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging," says Adrienne Smith, NEXTY Awards, New Hope Network.

The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy brands. Finalists are chosen based on innovation, inspiration, integrity, and impact. The Natural Products Expo East is the industry's largest event on the east coast, featuring over 1,500 brands showcasing the latest innovations shaping the future of organic and natural food and beverage.

"We are honored to accept the NEXTY Award for Best New Tea or Coffee. We are proud to make quality coffee accessible to more people with our revolutionary, simple brewing method that helps reduce our lasting impact on the planet," said Josh Wilbur, Founder and CEO, Steeped Coffee.

Steeped received the coveted NEXTY Award for its French Roast Fair Trade Organic Breakwater Blend. The company's signature blend is made from 100% specialty grade coffee that is ethically sourced, with Fair Trade and USDA Organic Certifications, from the Tolima region of Columbia. Each Steeped Pack contains craft-roasted, freshly ground pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed to guarantee each perfect cup.

SOURCE Steeped Coffee