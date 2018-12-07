Stefan Schauss Joins CellCube Board Of Directors

TORONTO, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt: 01X, WKN A2JMGP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Schauss, to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Schauss is also President and CEO of CellCube's wholly-owned subsidiary, Enerox GmbH (announced June 25, 2018). He is a leader in the field of strategic sales, business development and financial management of CellCube's Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries. He has extensive global experience in the Energy Storage industry, with 10 years prior experience in management roles of Gildemeister GmbH in Austria. During his energy storage industry career, he further worked in roles for project development of large scale energy storage and renewable projects. Prior to the energy industry he worked in semiconductors with a 10 year track in Silicon Valley companies. Stefan holds a graduate degree in Physics MSc. from The Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz., and speaks several languages. He also sits on the board of directors of Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Mr. Schauss will be replacing Greg Gibson on the board. The Company would like to extend our thanks for his service.

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN A2JMGP) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry and recently acquired the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, now Enerox GmbH the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube recently acquired EnerCube Switchgear Systems (formerly Jet Power and Controls Ltd.) and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. (formerly HillCroft Consulting Ltd.) and has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 130 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage System solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles with the focus on larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a 250kW unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

