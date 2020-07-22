Stefanini Group Launches Project 'Stefanini Everywhere'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Group, a $1 billion global technology company, announced the launch of its project "Stefanini Everywhere." The project explores implementation of new work models and an expanded talent pool, with a goal to have 50 percent of its workforce working remotely in the next 12 to 18 months with three types of flexibility.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a number of challenges, including a rapid movement to transfer employees to remote work. More than 90 percent of Stefanini's 25,000 employees adopted remote work during this time across its four regions. Although the transition occurred quickly, the company has learned how this model can be effective, creating increased engagement, productivity and reduced cost.

"Throughout this time, our employees have succeeded in their new environment and have risen to the challenge of trying something new," said Heidi Hagle, VP of People & Culture, Stefanini NA/APAC. "As a result, we are excited to continue implementing remote work models across the company and recruiting new talent that we weren't able to consider before. We hope to continue to find new ways to adapt to the new norm that expand our possibilities of serving our clients in their journey of digital transformation."

In the past, the "Digital First" trend was often doubted, but now it continues to be a viable path for trainings and meetings, which previously only occurred in person. The digital work environment helps Stefanini combat the talent shortage that affects many companies by expanding its talent pool and hiring professionals regardless of geographic location.

"Our goal is to continue to grow as a company through new acquisitions without needing to expand offices with our three work models," said Spencer Gracias, CEO, Stefanini NA/APAC. "The Stefanini Everywhere project enables us to be more flexible and inclusive. We want to test new formats and analyze what works best across our team to co-create with our clients. This pandemic has allowed us to achieve in three months what we planned for a three-year period, and we look forward to what's ahead."

The three work models being implemented across the company include 100 percent remote teams, face-to-face and remote and the flexible model. In the flexible model, the employee, company and client determine the working format together.

Stefanini Group's "Stefanini Academy" also offers multiple platforms for employees to connect digitally from the onboarding process to professional development. The following are the platforms available through the Stefanini Everywhere initiative:

Talent Mapping: The platform developed by Stefanini identifies employees who are available for new challenges, or who can be quickly relocated.

Digital Onboarding: New employees go through the recruitment and admission process without any in-person contact with the company (interview, document upload, medical examination, digital signature).

New employees go through the recruitment and admission process without any in-person contact with the company (interview, document upload, medical examination, digital signature). Mentoring: The internal marketplace model, mentors and mentees meet to discuss various subjects (career, innovation, leadership, technology, digital transformation, among other topics).

