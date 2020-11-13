Stefanini Group to Host Two Webinar Roundtables on Retail Delivery, Marketing Trends

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini, a $1 billion global technology company specializing in digital solutions, with locations in 41 countries across the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia, announced today it is hosting two virtual roundtables. The topics include how the retail delivery model is transforming and how to perfect a marketing strategy.

The first of two webinars will be Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The roundtable, titled: Times, They Are A-Changin'! How the Retail Delivery Model Is Transforming will be led by Chain Store Age Retail Real Estate Editor Al Urbanski. It will discuss new developments in retail, the evolution of delivery and more. From increasing supply chain visibility to using new methods like curbside pickup or door-to-door methods to build customer loyalty, it's clear that technology is key when it comes to reimagining the retail delivery model.

The event will also feature experts Renata Galle, Vice President of Innovation and Digital Business of Stefanini; Sam Selim, Global Senior Director of Stefanini; George Millard, CEO of MOZAIKO; Bogdan Galusca, Director of Business Development of Stefanini EMEA and Nelson Duarte Soares, Head of Innovation. Registration for the retail webinar can be found here.

"Being a part of the digital technology industry, we understand the importance of transformation and innovation," said Spencer Gracias, CEO North America/ APAC at Stefanini. "As models change and technology adapts, it's necessary to look at current trends and think critically about how we can stay ahead of digital transformation. At Stefanini, we pride ourselves upon serving as an educational resource for the industry and look forward to sharing our knowledge during our upcoming virtual roundtables."

On Friday, Nov. 20, Stefanini will host the webinar titled: Does Technology Really Kill Creativity? Attendees can learn the perfect balance for a digital marketing strategy from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The webinar will be moderated by special guest Alex Kantrowitz, a prolific writer with bylines in Harvard Business Review, Forbes and Buzzfeed. He works hard to keep his audience updated about the latest in the tech and business worlds with his independent newsletter and podcast, Big Technology. Webinar attendees will receive a copy of Alex's book, Always Day One: How The Tech Titans Plan To Stay On Top Forever.

Other experts on the panel include Guilherme Stefanini, Tiago Ritter Dos Santos, Alexandru Cernatescu and Joao Antonio Dinis Mota. Registration for the marketing webinar can be found here.

For more information about Stefanini Group, please visit www.stefanini.com.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini Group (www.stefanini.com) is a global company with over 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. Service offerings include efficient, cost-reducing and effective services (IT Infrastructure Outsourcing, End-User Computing Outsourcing, Application Managed Services, and Mainframe Modernization).

CONTACT: Teddy Wingert

248.258.2333

[email protected]

Related Links

Stefanini

SOURCE Stefanini