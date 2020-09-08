Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging First to Offer Canon Digital PET/CT

This premium digital PET/CT scanner was designed to help health care providers deliver more personalized care, features include:

Half the Dose – Patients will receive a significantly lower dose of radiopharmaceuticals in comparison to conventional PET/CT Scanners.

– Patients will receive a significantly lower dose of radiopharmaceuticals in comparison to conventional PET/CT Scanners. Half the Scan Time - With patient comfort becoming more and more the focus of healthcare offering half the scan time goes a long way to reducing anxiety.

With patient comfort becoming more and more the focus of healthcare offering half the scan time goes a long way to reducing anxiety. Twice the Image Resolution – The benefits of this new scanner go beyond patient comfort, doctors will see 2x the resolution giving considerably better image quality for diagnoses and treatment planning.

Other patient-centric design aspects include a more comfortable patient bed that adjusts making it easier to enter and exit the machine as well as making it more comfortable during the study.

PET/CT scans are utilized to diagnose a variety of illnesses including cancer staging and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's & Dementia. SDMI will be scheduling patients on this new scanner beginning September 2020.

About Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Centers:

In 1958, Dr. Leon Steinberg moved to Las Vegas to open Sunrise Hospital's first radiology department in Southern Nevada. Through this experience, he saw a need for a more patient-friendly option for medical imaging and aimed to build such a practice. With Dr. Mark Winkler and his son, Dr. David Steinberg, as his partners, Dr. Leon opened the first SDMI office in 1988. Their standards of excellence in patient care and technology have brought national and international recognition. Today, the commitment to deliver top-notch care wrapped around a positive patient experience has never been stronger. With more than 30 years under their belt, the number one priority in this family-owned business is to make sure that every patient is treated as a VIP.

