Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging opens 9th location in Southern Nevada

Less than one year ago SDMI celebrated the ground breaking of this location and with the help of SR Construction and Intuit Architecture that once piece of vacant land is now home to a brand new medical facility. Patients can be assured that everything inside is as new as the building including state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. Services offered at the new location are: MRI, CT, 3D Mammography, Ultrasound, Dexascan and X-Ray.

This new location pays tribute to Southern Nevada with artwork showcasing some of the area's most recognizable destinations. Patient comfort is at the forefront of the design, patients can expect calming colors, natural light and a streamlined flow. Another way SDMI delivers on its mission to provide an exceptional patient experience.

SDMI's ninth facility is located at 1650 W Craig Rd, patients can now schedule at this location for appointments beginning August 31st.

You are invited to virtually attend SDMI's ribbon cutting ceremony by watching on Facebook Live @sdmilv on August 31st at 8:00am or you can take a virtual tour of the new facility here: https://youtu.be/-z_7fphijJM

About Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Centers:

In 1958, Dr. Leon Steinberg came to Las Vegas to be the first radiologist at Sunrise Hospital. Through this experience, he saw a need for a more patient-friendly option for medical imaging and aimed to build such a practice. With Dr. Mark Winkler and his son, Dr. David Steinberg, as his partners, Dr. Leon opened the first SDMI office in 1988. Their standards of excellence in patient care and technology have brought national and international recognition. Today, the commitment to deliver top-notch care wrapped around a positive patient experience has never been stronger. With more than 30 years under their belt, the number one priority in this family-owned business is to make sure that every patient is treated as a VIP.

SOURCE Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging

