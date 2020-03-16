Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging takes stand to be "low risk" option for non-COVID-19 patients to seek Radiology Care

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI) continues their commitment to the Las Vegas valley by caring for patients that have not been directly affected by COVID-19. With 8 out-patient radiology facilities SDMI has a unique opportunity to ensure patients can continue to receive the medical treatment they need.

SDMI will not see any patients that have or are suspected to have COVID-19 for any type of procedure. Additionally, any patient that is coughing will be turned away. "This is the only way to ensure that patients who are highly susceptible still have a low risk option for the studies that their lives depend on. COVID-19 is not the only disease we are fighting right now, patients need ports for chemo therapy, biopsies for diagnosis, people still have severe pain, and a multitude of other issues that they need answers to," said Dr. David Steinberg, CEO.

In addition, SDMI is carefully monitoring all employees, any employee that is coughing or has had direct contact with a COVID-19 patient will be put on 14-day quarantine. To ensure staff takes extra precaution with any symptom Dr. David Steinberg and business partner Dr. Mark Winkler have promised to not only keep the business open for patients but for staff alike. There will be NO lay-offs of full time employees and anyone who does not have the adequate PTO (paid time off) to stay home for the full 14 days will be allowed to accrue a negative PTO balance. "I can't have people worried about losing their homes and not being able to pay their bills," said Dr Steinberg when he instituted this policy. "We need to be a responsible corporate neighbor and stay open to care for those that need us."

About Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging Centers:

In 1958, Dr. Leon Steinberg came to Las Vegas to help Sunrise Hospital build the first radiology center. Through this experience, he saw a need for a patient-friendly option for medical imaging. With his son, Dr. David Steinberg, and Dr. Mark Winkler as his partners, Dr. Leon opened the first SDMI office in 1988. Their standards of excellence in patient care and technology have brought national and international recognition. Today, that commitment to deliver top-notch care wrapped around a positive patient experience has never been stronger.

SOURCE Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging

Related Links

www.sdmi-lv.com

