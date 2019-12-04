Steinger, Greene & Feiner Accelerates Growth With Opening of Office in Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steinger, Greene & Feiner, a prominent Personal Injury Law firm based in South Florida since 1997, is proud to announce the opening of their newest office in Centurion Center Tower in Downtown Tampa, Florida, to better serve the current and new clients based in the Tampa area.

Michael Steiner, founding partner at Steinger, Greene & Feiner, says, "I am excited to announce the opening of our Tampa office. We look forward to supporting the community with our unparalleled dedication to protecting the rights of individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others."

Centurion Center Tower is located in the heart of Downton Tampa and is the perfect location for the firm's first office in Central Florida because the building is well-known and easy to find. This bumps the Tampa personal injury law firm's offices up to seven, but don't think that's the end of the firm's vision for growth.

Managing Partner Michael Feiner added, "Steinger, Greene & Feiner has developed a reputation for fighting for the maximum compensation for our clients. We are excited to bring this philosophy to the West Coast of Florida."

"Having an office in Downtown Tampa allows us to have a closer connection to the community," says Steinger. "With our team of dedicated attorneys and legal staff, I know our clients will be in excellent hands."

The new office can be found at 400 N. Ashley Dr., Suite 1900, Tampa, FL 33602. Clients may visit the new location by appointment. The law firm offers free, no-obligation consultations 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone at (800) 316-8514.

Founded in 1997, Steinger, Greene & Feiner is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' law firms, representing individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. A law firm with more than 40 attorneys across seven offices from Miami, to West Palm to Tampa, Steinger Greene & Feiner specializes in all personal injuries, such as auto, motorcycle and truck accidents, workers' compensation, premises liability, and wrongful death. Learn more about the law firm at www.injurylawyers.com.

Cerissa Stevens

(561) 408-6511

contact@injurylawyers.com

