Steinger, Greene & Feiner Expands Service Area With Office Opening in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami personal injury attorneys at Steinger, Greene & Feiner have opened a new office in the Chase Bank Building on 2nd Avenue SE in Downtown Miami. This office expansion will allow the prominent law firm to better serve its current and new clients in Miami.

Michael Steinger, founding partner of Steinger, Greene & Feiner, says the location was a natural extension of their presence in Miami-Dade County.

Steinger, Greene & Feiner

"Since 1997, our firm has served clients in and around Coral Gables," says Steinger. "Now, with our new location in Downtown Miami, we can better help our clients throughout Miami-Dade get the compensation they deserve after an accident."

Steinger, Greene & Feiner's office location is serviced by experienced Miami personal injury attorneys, such as Jennifer Pena, Hector Piedra, Todd Baker, and Alejandro Garcia.

The new office is located at 150 SE 2nd Ave., Suite 338, Miami, FL 33131. Clients may visit the new location by appointment only, but the firm's Miami car accident lawyers offer free, no-obligation consultations 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone at (800) 801-6850.

About Steinger, Greene & Feiner

Founded in 1997, Steinger, Greene & Feiner is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' law firms, representing individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. A law firm with more than 40 attorneys across seven offices from Miami, to West Palm to Tampa, Steinger Greene & Feiner specializes in all personal injuries, such as auto, motorcycle and truck accidents, workers' compensation, premises liability, and wrongful death. Learn more about the law firm at www.injurylawyers.com.

Contact:

Cerissa Stevens

(561) 408-6511

contact@injurylawyers.com

