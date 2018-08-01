Stella Akopyants Named Vice President Of Nursing At Maplewood Senior Living

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living proudly announced today that it has named Stella Akopyants as Vice President of Nursing. Ms. Akopyants brings almost two decades of experience to the position and will assume her new role immediately. Maplewood Senior Living is dedicated to the health and wellness of its residents and provides on-site nursing care and services in 15 senior living communities across three states. The addition of Ms. Akopyants to Maplewood's robust nursing team ensures that residents are receiving the best care possible.

"We take pride in providing enhanced daily life and a quality experience to our residents," said Gregory D. Smith, President and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living. "Stella's experience in clinical care, coupled with her capabilities as a leader will allow us to continue providing the superior care our residents deserve and expect."

In her new role, Ms. Akopyants will oversee all aspects of resident care and clinical services for all Maplewood Senior Living communities. She is responsible for assessing resident, family, and staff needs across the organization and developing strategic operational plans for the delivery of all clinical services and programs. Ms. Akopyants will perform regular audits to ensure all communities are meeting Maplewood Senior Living's high-level of standards, as well as state standards and regulatory requirements.

Ms. Akopyants attended the University of Connecticut where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She continued her education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Hartford, CT, where she received a Master of Science degree in Health Care Management. Ms. Akopyants furthered her studies and attended Quinnipiac University where she became a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator.





About Maplewood Senior Living



Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Maplewood Senior Living, based in Westport, CT, owns and operates 15 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Ohio. Future developments include Princeton, NJ and Southport, CT. An Upper East Side, Manhattan, NYC project falls within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, international lifestyle brand was launched to offer a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit maplewoodseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living

Related Links

http://maplewoodseniorliving.com

