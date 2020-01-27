Stella Artois Docks 'Port de Stella' in Miami for Debut Ahead of Super Bowl LIV Alongside Host Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Special Guest Karamo Brown

Debuting in Miami before Super Bowl LIV, Port de Stella Miami will feature can't-miss co-collaborations with popular music acts, trendsetters of style, and iconic culinary stars. Consider Port de Stella an invitation to savor life with those who matter most, all while discovering an elevated lifestyle the brand has dubbed 'The Life Artois.'

Open from January 30th through February 1st, attendees can stop by The Marketplace to shop exclusive items from Stella Artois collaborations with Xkarla, Soleil Toujours and Koio, sit down for an unforgettable meal at one of Europe's best restaurants - available for the first time ever in the U.S. - or check out a Stella Session presented by tastemaker experts like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karamo Brown, Sofi Tukker, Cedric Gervais and DJ Irie.

Port de Stella will include some of the most sought after dining experiences in the world in one exclusive location. Stella, alongside restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation, has curated global dining partners including Frenchie (Paris, France), Roscioli (Rome, Italy), and Sanchez (Copenhagen, Denmark) for this special experience in Miami. Visitors will have the ability to make reservations for a one-of-a-kind, three-course meal at www.PortdeStella.com/RSVP.

"Stella Artois encourages everyone to take the time to celebrate and savor life together with those who matter most," said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year, bringing fans from all over the country together, which makes it the perfect moment to debut Port de Stella. I'm excited to bring The Life Artois, to Miami to help fans to discover and savor life together."

Actor and Producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and TV Personality Karamo Brown headline a lineup of artisans, experts and tastemakers who will demonstrate how they live The Life Artois through interactive presentations at the Stella Session bar – where all session and classes are hosted within Port de Stella.

On Friday, January 31st, Host Priyanka Chopra Jonas, alongside Chef Greg Marchand, from Frenchie, will showcase her party recipe perfect for any Super Bowl soirée. Open to all Stella fans to learn and even taste, the dish is inspired by the vibrancy of most popular European recipes infused with a touch of her own personal style.

"I've been to many Super Bowl parties, but those that have been the most memorable are the ones that have style," said Karamo Brown. "I'm excited to team up with Stella Artois to share my Super Bowl entertaining tips and tricks while encouraging festival goers to seize The Life Artois and all it has to offer."

In another exciting Miami moment, Stella is stepping in to swap congested roadways for scenic waterways by offering modern, 55' VanDutch yachts as a stunning alternative to an otherwise frustrating trip across the causeway. Attendees can reserve a ticket for a luxurious, 40-minute boat ride from South Beach to arrive in style at Port de Stella in Downtown Miami. So, skip the drive and take a relaxing voyage in style with Stella.

Stella's Fleet is available January 30th through February 1st by RSVP only at www.PortdeStella.com/RSVP between:

5:00 - 7:00pm ET on January 30 th

on 12:00 (noon) - 7:00pm ET on January 31 st and February 1 st

Attendees can sign up in advance for a one-way trip from South Beach to Port de Stella in Downtown Miami online at www.PortdeStella.com/RSVP. One-way trips from Port de Stella to South Beach will also be available on a first come first serve basis at the 'Stella's Fleet' podium within the event.

Consumers can reserve their access to Port de Stella, spots for Stella Sessions and tickets to ride on the luxury yacht fleet between South Beach and Downtown Miami at www.PortdeStella.com/RSVP.

Not in Miami? The premium beer brand's Port de Stella series will be popping up in U.S. cities throughout the year, so follow along for more information on when we'll be pulling in to a city near you.

Visit PortDeStella.com to reserve your spot and share your IG-worthy experience by using @StellaArtois and #PortdeStella.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 3 and 5 degree Celsius and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

About The Wharf Miami

Situated over a 30,000-square-foot space on the historic Miami River, the Wharf is Miami's premier creative venue accessible both by car and boat. Since opening its doors in November 2017, the Wharf has hosted more than one million patrons for cultural experiences and events in entertainment and culinary arts.

The Wharf Miami is located at 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, Florida and open Thursday through Sunday weekly. For more information, visit WharfMiami.com or follow @WharfMiami on Instagram for the most up-to-date information.

Press Contacts

Laura Alito

Laura.Alito@anheuser-busch.com

Marisa Molbogot

MMolbogot@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Stella Artois

Related Links

http://www.stellaartois.com

