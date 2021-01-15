Stella Artois Suits Up With Former Giants Teammates, Eli Manning and Victor Cruz, To Recover Any Food Fumbles And Score A Winning Super Bowl LV Experience At Home

"While it may seem like a Super Bowl unlike any other, we want to inspire football fans to still savor the scrumptious tradition of coming together, in the safest way possible, over an exciting game, a meal and Stella Artois," said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. "Stella Stadium Bites makes game day prep a breeze, and for everyone needing some extra guidance, Eli and Victor are ready to sub in with a virtual play-call to keep you from making any missteps along the way."

BIG MEAL FOR SUPER BOWL LV

Created with ease, Stella Stadium Bites offers everything needed for an unforgettable and delicious at home game day celebration where you can cook and savor an upscale meal and Stella Artois safely with friends and family. Chef-curated to pair perfectly with a Stella Artois, Stella Stadium Bites is available through Blue Apron and features four simple fan-favorite, yet elevated menu items that will enhance the football viewing experience.

"Football is as much about rooting for your team as it is about planning your menu," said John Adler, VP of Culinary at Blue Apron. "With Stella Stadium Bites by Blue Apron, we're excited to help Stella Artois provide this unique menu for football fans to create in their kitchen with an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide. No one wants to miss a crucial moment, and our recipes are designed to help them plan ahead and ensure they can enjoy delicious food throughout the night."

The Stella Stadium Bites menu has six servings and includes:

Smoked Gouda & Chicken on Focaccia with Pancetta & Hot Honey

Seared Flank Steak Lettuce Cups with Pickled Peppers & Garlic Dressing

Creamy Pesto & Spinach Dip with Toasted Pita Chips

Pork Chorizo Quesadillas with Cilantro Sour Cream

As a gift with purchase, Stella Stadium Bites comes with a set of four Stella Artois chalices that will ship separately.

Stella Stadium Bites is available now nationwide through January 29, or while supplies last. To order your box, you can visit here . Boxes will arrive the week of February 1 so fans can cook and savor the meal on the night of the big game.

WATCH MVPS TURN INTO MOST VALUABLE CHEFS

For fans who could use some extra coaching in the kitchen, Victor Cruz and Eli Manning will reunite on the field they once shared to show people how to cook the recipes, play-by-play, ahead of game day in a special, soon-to-be-released installment of "Stella Sessions."

"I had a blast suiting up, chef-style for the first time ever, with Eli Manning, and breaking down our favorite game day food plays together with Stella Artois," said Victor Cruz. "While this year is a bit out of the big game norm, I hope it will inspire people to still come together safely to enjoy the best football tradition – delicious food savored with a cold Stella."

"Victor and I have been able to cook up some great plays on the field over the years, so it's exciting to get a chance to test ourselves in this regard and catch up over some Stella Artois," said Eli Manning. "You can't go wrong when you pair the best game in the world with a fantastic meal and Stella Artois."

The upcoming "Bring It Home" Stella Sessions episode will air on Monday, January 18. Fans can look out for it on the brand's channels by following @StellaArtoisUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @StellaArtois on Twitter.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the winner of the 2019 World Beer Award for World's Best International Lager and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 37.4- and 41-degree Fahrenheit and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron's vision is "better living through better food." Launched in 2012, Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to their customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Press Contacts

Laura Alito

[email protected]

Marisa Molbogot

[email protected]

SOURCE Stella Artois