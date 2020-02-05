Stella Connect Chooses Two Industry Powerhouses to Accelerate Company Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Connect, a fast-growing, disruptive provider of Customer Experience and Contact Center quality management solutions, announced today that it has hired Dave R Taylor as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Taylor comes from a five-year run as CMO of high-growth channel software provider, Impartner.

Stella has also recently hired Julie Li as Vice President of People. Li has experience in managing talent and diversity, having spent four years as Vice President at Citi and two years at high-growth HR software company, Namely. Li is an alum of Harvard Business School (MBA) and Cornell (BS) and plans to prioritize diversity and individual employee success throughout her tenure at Stella.

"Stella Connect was built to reimagine the customer experience. With a focus on agent growth and customer feedback, clients such as Williams-Sonoma, Walmart, Postmates, Warby Parker and hundreds more have seen drastic improvements in frontline team performance and customer satisfaction," said Stella Connect CEO and Co-founder Jordy Leiser. "With the addition of Dave's SaaS marketing and leadership experience, and Julie's focus on recruiting, talent development, and engagement, we're well-positioned to transform customer interactions at an accelerated pace. These two industry leaders come to Stella with rich backgrounds at successful companies. We're very fortunate to have them."

As CMO, Taylor will be responsible for leading the strategy, planning, and development of Stella's global marketing initiatives. Taylor intends to continue to build a worldwide marketing organization positioned to support the company through its accelerating growth. Selected as Utah Business Magazine's CXO of the Year in 2016, Taylor brings more than 30 years of marketing and sales experience to the CMO role.

As VP of People, Li will focus on recruiting and developing top talent to support the rapid growth of the business and build scalable people programs and processes that power Stella's diverse workforce. In her first months, Li plans to focus on enabling seamless collaboration and accelerated career growth for an increasingly distributed workforce.

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect is the first platform that connects customer feedback, QA, and coaching, giving CX leaders visibility into performance and driving improvement of front-line teams.

Brands using Stella Connect include Williams-Sonoma, ESPN, Earnin, and hundreds more across industries. Stella Connect is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.stellaconnect.com .

