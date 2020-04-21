Stella Connect Launches CX Connections Slack Community

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Connect, a fast-growing, disruptive SaaS provider of Customer Experience and Contact Center quality management solutions, announced today that it has launched its CX Connections Slack Community .

CX Connections was initially an events-only series founded by Stella Connect with an aim to bring members of the CX community together. After many successful roundtables, dinners, and happy hours hosted across the US & UK, this budding CX community will now have a space to continue their discussions online.

The Slack community aims to provide all CX and support professionals a place to talk, share insights and experiences, ask questions, inspire each other, and most importantly – connect. In addition, members will be given access to exclusive CX events and networking opportunities.

"This community is for you," said John Ernsberger, Co-Founder and SVP of Client Services at Stella Connect. "We can't wait for you all to get to know the supportive, knowledgeable, and amazing CX leaders we've had the pleasure of meeting along the way."

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect focuses on unlocking the potential of millions of frontline people to better serve and connect with their customers. Our solutions serve to inspire and help teams create great customer experiences.

Stella Connect is the first platform that connects QA with customer feedback and coaching, giving CX leaders insight into contact center performance and ultimately customer satisfaction.

Brands using Stella Connect include Williams-Sonoma, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz, and hundreds more across industries. Stella Connect is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.stellaconnect.com.

Follow Stella Connect on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram

SOURCE Stella Connect

Related Links

stellaconnect.com

