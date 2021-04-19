Stella Launches Nationwide to Provide Relief to Millions of Mental Trauma Sufferers Through the Stellate Ganglion Block Procedure

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of access to the trauma treatment technique called the Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), a breakthrough treatment for PTSD recently featured in Forbes . While the technique is over one hundred years old and historically used for pain management, one of the world's foremost experts on trauma Dr. Eugene Lipov has pioneered this procedure for the treatment of post-traumatic stress.

Dr. Lipov is the Chief Medical Officer of Stella, a managed services organization dedicated to treating PTSD using SGB. Founded in May 2020, Stella is expanding from Chicago to clinics in cities across the nation: in Florida, Coral Gables, Bonita Springs, and West Palm Beach; in Texas, Austin and Dallas; Anchorage, Alaska; San Diego, California; New York City, New York; Mahtomedi, Minnesota; Seattle, Washington; and Viktor, Idaho offering more access to treatment for the 8 million adults in the US who suffer from PTSD.

Joining Dr. Lipov in leading Stella is Chief Psychologist Dr. Shauna Springer, a leading expert on psychological trauma, military transition, and suicide prevention who is known for her groundbreaking work with military veterans.

"We need to expect that we will be seeing a lot more cases post-pandemic." says Dr. Lipov. "Our current situation has put pressure on all areas of society, and my sense is that we will be seeing a lot more people silently suffering from PTSD from everyday walks of life."

That's why Stella is rolling out access to the SGB across the U.S. In addition to the home of Stella in Chicago, Dr. Lipov himself has certified and advised a dozen leading pain specialists and anesthesiologists on administering the SGB procedure.

PTSD has been misinterpreted - it is a physical injury, not a disorder, to the sympathetic nervous system. The stellate ganglion block is a non-invasive, 30-minute procedure: an anesthetic injection into a nerve cluster in the neck that treats the injury by "pruning" extra nerve growth and eliminating the source of the often life-crippling sensory conditions that PTSD patients experience on a daily basis. To date, 80% of patients treated with the SGB at Stella experience both immediate and long-term freedom from trauma related symptoms.

Trauma is much more common than we think and extends far beyond combat veterans and victims of violence. Research from Stella shows 25% of patients report "Other" as the cause of their trauma, on par with warfare experiences and sexual trauma. The pandemic's taxing conditions have pulled on the veil back, with experts predicting that 15% of Americans could suffer PTSD after Covid-19 . This groundbreaking treatment is now available in the following cities under the guidance of doctors that have been advancing pain treatment in their own right:

Florida

Coral Gables - Dr. Raul Cruz

Bonita Springs - Dr. Jennifer Sandadi

West Palm Beach - Dr. Rosemary Daly

Texas

Dallas - Dr. Robert Groysman

Austin - Dr. Brannon Frank

Anchorage, Alaska

Dr. Luke Liu

San Diego, California

Dr. John How

New York City, New York

Dr. Jonathan Kuo

Mahtomedi, Minnesota

Dr. Ron Hanson

Victor, Idaho

Dr. Allison Mulcahy , MD

Seattle, Washington

Dr. Jason Attaman



