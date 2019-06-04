Stella Medlicott appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing & Corporate Relations

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective June 10, 2019, Stella Medlicott is appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Group Function Marketing & Corporate Relations at Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a member of Ericsson's Executive Team. Stella Medlicott currently holds the position as Vice President, Marketing & Communications and Government & Industry Relations within Ericsson's Market Area Europe and Latin America.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: "With the introduction of 5G we are at an exciting time in the industry. Our ability to differentiate our offering, articulate the value we bring to our customers and build strong relationships with our stakeholders will be key to build a strong company position for this next phase of industry development. Stella has the right background, experience and capabilities to lead this work going forward and I am very glad to see her stepping up to this role".

Stella Medlicott says: "I really look forward to take on this exciting new role and to work together with both the global marketing and communications team and the Executive Team. This is the time where the mobile industry is being transformed through 5G, generating innovation and new business opportunities across industries. Our marketing and communications abilities are key to leveraging our technology leadership in 5G."

Stella Medlicott has a BA (Hons) degree in Social Science and a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing she has over 25 years marketing experience in major IT, telecoms and media companies. Medlicott joined Ericsson in 2014 following the acquisition of Red Bee Media where she held the position of Chief Marketing Officer.

As a member of Ericsson's Executive Leadership Team Stella replaces Helena Norrman as of June 10, 2019. As announced January 16, 2019, Helena Norrman, presently Senior Vice President, and Head of Group Function Marketing & Corporate Relations, will leave the company end of June after more than 8 years on the Executive Team.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.twitter.com/ericsson

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-69-92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46-10-719-00-00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/stella-medlicott-appointed-senior-vice-president-and-head-of-marketing---corporate-relations,c2833299

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/2833299/1057277.pdf Stella Medlicott appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing & Corporate Relations

SOURCE Ericsson

Related Links

http://www.ericsson.com

